Fans upset by the simplicity of Kiara, the actor picks up an object abandoned by paparazzi | Bollywood





Kiara Advani is currently busy filming her upcoming, Satyaprem Ki Katha. After filming in a cold location, she returned to Mumbai again on Thursday. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport in high spirits despite his early morning flight. She also bent down to pick something up off the ground and hand it to the photographers, as she thought they had dropped it while capturing her at the airport. Read also : Kiara Advani shines in never-before-seen wedding photos as she poses with her brother at the dreamy Jaisalmer ceremony. View Post Kiara Advani was spotted at Mumbai airport early on Thursday. Kiara was seen makeup-free in a simple blue vest and navy velvet pants. She was carrying a large handbag with her. As a paparazzo shared a video from the airport on Instagram, her fans couldn’t help but praise her simple look, while some also shared their fondness for her corduroy pants. A fan commented, She is just perfect. Another wrote, Always pretty. A fan also commented, Simple and beautiful. Another comment read, Kind, humble, beautiful, amazing. Kiara, cute as always. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha has Kiara uniting with her co-star Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to hit theaters on June 29 this year. Kartik and Kiara were previously shooting for the film in Kashmir. On Tuesday, Kiara shared a no-makeup selfie from a hilly location on Instagram and wrote, “Lunch with a view.” Kiara also has the Telugu movie Game Changer starring Ram Charan. Meanwhile, her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, is working on his own projects. He has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force web series and a Yodha movie in the works. Kiara and Sidharth got married in February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They followed it up with two wedding receptions for family and friends, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The couple stepped out for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center earlier this month. It was one of their most elegant joint outings after their marriage. While Sidharth wore a cream pajama kurta and blazer, Kiara wore a studded beaded blouse and a silver skirt with a quirky shrug.

