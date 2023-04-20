5 Best Casino Movie Scenes in Bollywood History

Bollywood has never failed to keep the storyline of the film thrilling and thrilling. Movies that tell a strong source story based on the game can keep you on the edge of your seat, as the outcome is usually unpredictable. This is why films around gambling and betting have become favorites of viewers and have made their place on the list of timeless films. Here we have listed some of the most popular Bollywood movies that either revolve around casinos or feature prominent scenes in casinos.

Photo by Micha Parzuchowski on Unsplash

1. The great player:

When we talk about classic casino movies, this is one of the best movies we added to the list. The film’s budget was quite high and superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan played the main character Jai, who is a professional gambler who never loses. The entire film revolves around the concept of card games and casinos. It’s about Jai’s struggles and how casino owners use it to benefit and grow their businesses. Moreover, the film has also become popular with the audience as it contains some timeless and memorable songs. There is not just one but several scenes in this movie that can be considered the climax.

2. Paradise:

This movie was released about a decade ago and mainly revolves around betting and casinos. It also depicts a beautiful romantic relationship between Imran Hashmi and his partner. But he is unable to give her enough time because of gambling. The film shows how getting involved in the gambling mafia can make things complicated. The film is mostly about betting on cricket, but there are also casino scenes where the hero is seen playing a game of Indian poker which is teenage patti.



3. Attacker:

It holds a special place in the hearts of the public because it is based on real events. The movie was released in 2010. The Striker is once again a fantastic casino movie based on the life of a boy named Surya. Surya is a talented carom player who has won several titles and saved money to find a job in Dubai. When an overseas employment agency tricks him out of his money and he loses every penny he had saved for his dream job, he falls into the trap of playing the underworld. As the character wins, they get greedy and eventually end up in lousy business. IMDb rating of 7, the film received good reviews from viewers.



4. Teenage Patti:

Teen Patti is an Indian version of poker. The name of the film itself suggests that it is an interesting casino-themed film, and the main character is played by Amitabh Bachchan. This classic film has many exciting twists in its plot. It’s exciting to watch a math teacher come up with an equation that could redefine the concept of probability. To test the theory, they decide to play with real money at the casino. They choose the Teen Patti game and play against professionals risking their money. The entire film will keep you on the edge of your seat. With excellent screen performance, this can be considered one of the best casino movies you have ever seen in Bollywood.

5. Race 2:

So we had to add a new-age Bollywood movie to this list, and what better than Race 2, which features several epic casino scenes mostly starring Saif Ali Khan. Table games and card games are shown in the film, played in a vast casino. These casino scenes have gained huge popularity even on YouTube. Although this movie is not about casinos, these scenes from the movie are truly memorable and really show the essence of modern day casinos.



