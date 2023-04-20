Know the reason why the arm of Mexican soap opera actor David Ostrosky who worked with Danilo Carrera was amputated | People | Entertainment





mexican actor David Ostrosky just lost one of his arms, after at the end of 2022 they will detect a tumor. This condition led him to undergo different procedures, which resulted in the amputation of his arm. According to Entertainment Magazine tv ratingsamong the early symptoms exhibited by the 66-year-old actor were pain in the neck and spine, after several studies, it was determined that the actor had a tumor in his arm. It is assumed that this would have been the reason why David I left the soap opera overcome the absence in which he interpreted the character of Homer and had shared the screen with the Ecuadorian actor Danilo Carrera. Said publication also states that the actor reportedly underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy sessions; however, the results of this treatment would not have been optimal, so doctors would have performed surgery to separate his limb. Danilo Carrera goes to Miami to be with his mother: If I have to stop acting to be with my family, I will In my turn, I transcended that it would have been last week (April 10-16) when David allegedly underwent surgery. Until, David Ostrosky has not released any statement regarding his current medical condition.because even his posts on his official Instagram account are not recent. David is a very strong person, with character, who despite what he is going through has never lost his temper.He has a good attitude, he is positive, he has a lot of will and he has not given up, shared a close friend of the histrionic tv ratings after the procedure. Anyone else in his place would be very affected, but he has a 100% attitude.with a very positive wave that he will get ahead. Danilo Carrera confirms his retirement from acting because his mother has cancer: I’m leaving the things I have in Mexico to go with my mother Who is David Ostrosky? David Ostrosky Winograd was born on December 1, 1956. He is originally from Mexico City, son of Russian father and Polish mother. His passion for the theater led him to participate in several film and television projects throughout his career. He mainly worked in telenovelas, the first of which was Princessrecorded in 1984. Mexican actor Xavier Lpez, Chabelo, dies of abdominal complications Other melodramas in which he participated are Carousel, Mara Mercedes, Pink laces, Mara of the neighborhoodamong others, and more recently had worked on productions such as Overcome absence, To love without law, Very relatives, Do not leave me, Forever my love, A refuge for love, A lucky family. Acting has also led him to participate in television series such as Real Life Woman Case, female killers, the house of flowersamong others. The cinema has also known the success of David Ostroskywho has starred in productions such as sad memory, Like water for chocolate, the second nightthere The House of Flowers: The Movie. In the theater I participated in the play twelve fighters. (E)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eluniverso.com/entretenimiento/gente/conoce-la-razon-por-la-que-amputaron-un-brazo-al-actor-mexicano-de-telenovelas-david-ostrosky-que-trabajo-con-danilo-carrera-nota/

