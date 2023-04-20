How would a writers’ strike affect TV shows? Here’s what you need to know.

Comment this story Comment

For the past 15 years, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas has kept the shirt in mint condition, sitting in the top right of his drawer. He moved in with him twice, from the Los Angeles duplex he lived in as a junior writer on Friday night lights, to the two-story craftsman’s house where he now lives. He remained in one place through the birth of two daughters and through the development of the CBS action drama he created, CRUSH the red t-shirt he wore for almost all of Hollywood’s 100-day writers’ strike in 2007.

The shirt serves as both a testament to the career he built and a commitment to preserving it, Thomas said: It’s a marker that you’ve stood the test of time and are ready to start again if necessary.

Thomas, who has spoken about the impact of the strike on his work, could put on this shirt as soon as next month.

Hollywood is on the verge of a strike that could shut down the industry after members of the Film and TV Writers Guild overwhelmingly endorsed a walkout earlier this week.

The Writers Guild of America announced on Monday that nearly 98% of voting WGA members, more than 9,000 writers, authorized the potential walkout which would be the first strike in 15 years if the union cannot negotiate a deal with the ‘Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. , which represents Hollywood production companies.

The last time the guild authorized a strike was in 2017, but the WGA and studios were able to reach a deal in the 11th hour. The most recent agreement was reached in 2019. This year, the vote to authorize a strike recorded the highest approval rating and turnout in WGA history.

Studios and networks have less than two weeks to reach an agreement and avoid a work stoppage.

Hollywood writers say the question at the heart of their demands is existential: In a time of peak television, is it still possible for writers to make a living?

Companies have used the transition to streaming as an excuse to undervalue writers, the WGA said, worsening working conditions for series writers across the board while streaming services like Netflix. The guilds goals for the new deal include increasing the minimum wage for writers and ensuring that compensation and residuals for writers whose projects only appear on streaming services are paid in line with those whose work is in theaters.

Other union demands include regulating the use of artificial intelligence to write scripts and solving pay issues for mini-theatres, where writers are asked to work on a show in its pre-production phase or before the series picks up.

Our members have spoken, the WGA said in a statement. Writers expressed our collective strength, solidarity and demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers.

The AMPTP expressed its commitment to reach a fair and reasonable agreement in a statement: an agreement is only possible if the Guild commits to focus on serious negotiation by engaging in thorough discussions on the issues with the companies. and seeking reasonable compromises.

David Slack, writer and consulting producer for drama series Magnum IP and a former WGA West board member, said the vote was a necessary step, pushing production companies to be more flexible in the negotiation process.

The power to suspend our work is the only tool we have to get studios to pay us what’s fair, he said. Our products are the basis of all the billions of dollars in revenue generated by these entertainment companies, and we need to be compensated for it.

Slack was a writer for Law and order when he joined fellow union members on strike in 2007. At the time, he nearly filed for bankruptcy, but Slack said he would do it again for fair compensation.

I still hope we don’t have to strike, Slack said. But writing should be a viable career that lets you raise a family, buy a house, save money for retirement. And that’s something worth fighting for.

The kind of progression that writers like Thomas and Slack have experienced over the course of their careers, going from writers to producers and showrunners, is much harder to achieve now than it was a decade ago. Even though there are more writing jobs, their quality has dropped significantly, Thomas said.

Brittani Nichols knew she was committing to hard, unglamorous work when she moved to Los Angeles at 22. Nichols, who is now the writer-producer of the hit ABC show Abbott Elementary Schoolshared her first apartment with four other people: a family of three who slept on an air mattress in the living room and another roommate.

At that time, her commute to work took two hours because she didn’t have a car and had to rely on the Los Angeles public transit system. She worked different side jobs to earn enough money just to ride the bus by working as an extra, doing marketing consultancy research. All the money she could muster went back into her writing career, she said: Because I knew that was the only way to get this job that was going to put me on a lot steady.

And like many other young writers, Nichols accepted it as a growing pain.

I was just like, that’s just part of it. That’s what it’s like to be a broke artist, Nichols said. If you hold on and are good at your job, a middle class life is on the other side.

But increasingly, because of the way studios are cutting salaries and making it impossible to build a career, there’s nothing else left for writers, she said. It’s just this eternal struggle. The career paths available to her at the time have increasingly disappeared.

It used to be that writing about a hit show could sustain you that year, right through to the next season, Nichols said. Before streaming exploded in popularity, TV seasons were longer around 22 episodes and there were fewer limited series options than there are now. Not only are today’s shows shorter, but they also take longer to produce, which increases the length of time a writer has to live on last season’s paycheck and that’s even if his show is renewed.

Because so many writing opportunities have essentially become gig jobs, writers have also struggled to gain the kind of skills and experience that prepare them for more lucrative roles as producers and showrunners. According to the most recent data from the WGA, only half of their members earn more than the contractual minimum wage for their work in 2013, two-thirds of writers did.

It’s not an industry built for people with no money, Nichols said.

The impact of a 2023 writers’ strike on television and film production that year largely depends on how long the strike lasts.

Viewers are unlikely to notice any impact on broadcast shows, many of which have already written and filmed their final episodes. The same goes for streaming shows, which have longer delays than broadcast series. But a prolonged strike could push back when those shows return to the air. The same goes for movies, especially those slated for release within the next two years. It’s also unclear whether unionized actors would be willing to cross the picket line to shoot these projects.

But unlike the 2007 strike, when there were debates among writers about how streaming might impact their livelihoods, there’s greater unity and less infighting among writers this time. here, say industry veterans.

“I’ve never seen so much clarity in the issues that need to be resolved and so much agreement that they need to be resolved now,” Thomas said.

As the contract deadline approaches, people in the industry scramble to complete projects, close deals and wrap up production.

All planning as if the strike was going to happen, Elsa Ramo, managing partner of a Hollywood law firm, told Vanity Fair earlier this month. Our view is, how can we keep things moving if and when the strike happens?

Nichols, however, is not changing any of his plans. Abbott Elementary’s season finale airs tonight the one she wrote. She knows the cost of a work stoppage: loss of income and job security, potential loss of momentum in your career, delayed or canceled projects. The Abbott Elementary writers are scheduled to begin work on the third season on May 1, the same day the contract expires. The risk of losing work during a strike will be worth it, for her and for others, she said.