Arts and entertainment events | Daily Inter Lake







roller derby fight The Big Mountain Misfits take on Buttes Copper City Queens in the Flathead Valleys first roller derby fight since 2020 on Saturday, April 29 at the Expo Building at Flathead County Fairgrounds. Expect fast-paced, full-contact action in what is sure to be a hard-hitting match. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fight starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $10 at Third Street Market in Whitefish; $15 at the door. Free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit fvrollerderby.com. storytelling event The Flathead Valley Community College Continuing Education Center presents Tell Us Your Story, a live storytelling event on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. To celebrate National Tell a Story Day, students will share real inspiring personal stories. The event takes place in Room 139 of the FVCC Arts and Technology Pavilion. Admission is free and doors open at 6:45 p.m. Music at the Eagles Dance to Cowboy Country and the Gold Dust Girl’s classic country and vintage rock and roll music at the Kalispell Eagles on Saturday, April 22, 7-10 p.m. mother’s day tea The Conrad Mansion is hosting its third annual Mother’s Day Tea and Tour. Tea and visiting hours will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 in the Great Hall. Guests are encouraged to dress in tea attire. Guests will be treated to a tour of the entire Conrad Mansion while learning about Kalispell’s founding mother, Lettie Conrad. Each tea party and visit is limited to 24 people and will last approximately two hours. Reservations are required and tickets can be purchased by calling 406-755-2166. Tickets are $45 per adult and $30 per child ages 5-17.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyinterlake.com/news/2023/apr/20/arts-and-entertainment-events/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos