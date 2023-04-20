‘Beef’ didn’t need David Choe anyway





Netflix almost had the best show of the year on its hands. Beefa hypnotic portrait of strangers hating each other after a spat in a parking lot, has won admiration from audiences and critics alike including me since its release on April 6. But less than two weeks after its release, the show’s legacy has already been marred by a controversy surrounding one of its main actors: David Choe, a famous artist who plays Isaac, a wayward con man on parole. . It is criticized for its history of graphic bragging and rape banter. In 2014, on his podcast DVDASA, which stands for Double Vag, Double Anal, Sensitive Artist, Choe told a story about forcing his massage therapist to watch him masturbate, then hold his penis, then give him oral sex. His friend and co-host, porn actor Asa Akira, chimed in to say he was basically admitting to the rape, but he ignored it. A month later, after journalist Melissa Stetten brought public attention to the incident in a post on xoJane, Choe issued a formal apology in which he claims that he made up the story, calling it his mission as an artist and storyteller to challenge his friends and listeners with dark and vapid ideas. But his career continued apace. Although one of his murals was vandalized in 2017, presumably to protest the same controversy, which prompted another public apology , Choe does not appear to be suffering any major professional consequences. Being provocative just became part of her brand. In a Profile 2021 in The New York Times, Choe said it was oddly comforting to be so despised in 2014 because outward hatred ultimately matched his own self-hatred. He didn’t seem to mind that Disney warned its FX subsidiary against acquiring his TV series, The Choe Show, due to its controversial history. He funded the show himself, and after all, the company bought it anyway. In a smug but prescient quote, he said: If you want to come and try to cancel me, that’s OK. Now that he’s attached to a project as high-profile as Beef, this 9-year-old controversy has become unavoidable. Writers Aura Bogado and Meecham Meriweather recirculated snippets of the original podcast episode on Twitter last week, leading fans to wonder why Choe was cast and what steps Beefs the production team would take to condemn his behavior. (Twitter deleted the tweets after the Choes Foundation asked as Bogados and Meriweathers tweet be removed for copyright reasons). This time, people drew attention to Choes’ description of her massage therapist as half black, half white, arguing that her story not only normalizes rape but contributes to a long history of objectification of black women. , who experience sexual violence at disproportionately high rates. So far no one Beef made public comments. Show creator Lee Sung Jin, along with co-stars and executive producers Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, remained silent. (Wong set his Twitter account to private apparently in light of the controversy). When it comes to damage control, it’s disappointing to be evasive.

