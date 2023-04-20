Saif Ali Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood Actors Who Have Made Forays into Southern Movies

Pan-Indian films have taken the cinema world by storm. The lines separating Bollywood and Tollywood movies seem to have blurred as both enjoy huge popularity among the masses. The filmmakers are also trying to adapt to changes in movie viewing, bringing together Hindi and southern films under one roof. Several Southern celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda work in Hindi films, and many Bollywood stars have also ventured into the Southern film world. Here is a list of five Bollywood actors who entered the Southern film industry.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is set to star in two South Indian films. He will be seen in the role of an antagonist in both films. One is with Telugu actor Jr NTR for Koratala Siva’s upcoming director, tentatively titled NTR 30. Currently, photos of Saif Ali Khan having a friendly banter with Jr NTR have been circulating widely on social media. Besides NTR 30, Saif is also part of the mythological film by director Om Rauts Adipurush.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan also seems to have joined the trend of starring in Southern and pan-Indian films. His next cinema release will be with Jr NTR, which is also the sequel to Hrithiks’ highly rated spy action film War, titled War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame, War 2 will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR star is set to hit the big screens in 2025.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutts applause-worthy transformation as Adheera in KGF 2 exceeded the expectations of the masses. Trying out the role of a villain, Sanjay as a feared general and field enforcer struck fear into the hearts of the audience. With his stupendous performance as a tyrannical commander, he was a showstopper in the movie Yash-starrer.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s role in SS Rajamoulis RRR may have only lasted a few minutes, but his extended cameo left a lasting impression on the masses. Playing the character of Ram Charans’ mentor in the film, Ajays’ enthralling performance shaped the course of the story moving forward.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s foray into the Southern film industry came with the 2022 action drama Godfather, starring veteran actor Chiranjeevi in ​​the lead role. The movie was the Telugu remake of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumarans Lucifer. Salman slipped into the skin of Zayeed Masood in Godfather.

