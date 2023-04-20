Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood Actors Who Have Made Forays into Southern Movies
Bollywood stars have also ventured into the world of Southern cinema.
Sanjay Dutts applause-worthy transformation as Adheera in KGF 2 exceeded the expectations of the masses.
Pan-Indian films have taken the cinema world by storm. The lines separating Bollywood and Tollywood movies seem to have blurred as both enjoy huge popularity among the masses. The filmmakers are also trying to adapt to changes in movie viewing, bringing together Hindi and southern films under one roof. Several Southern celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda work in Hindi films, and many Bollywood stars have also ventured into the Southern film world. Here is a list of five Bollywood actors who entered the Southern film industry.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan is set to star in two South Indian films. He will be seen in the role of an antagonist in both films. One is with Telugu actor Jr NTR for Koratala Siva’s upcoming director, tentatively titled NTR 30. Currently, photos of Saif Ali Khan having a friendly banter with Jr NTR have been circulating widely on social media. Besides NTR 30, Saif is also part of the mythological film by director Om Rauts Adipurush.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan also seems to have joined the trend of starring in Southern and pan-Indian films. His next cinema release will be with Jr NTR, which is also the sequel to Hrithiks’ highly rated spy action film War, titled War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame, War 2 will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR star is set to hit the big screens in 2025.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutts applause-worthy transformation as Adheera in KGF 2 exceeded the expectations of the masses. Trying out the role of a villain, Sanjay as a feared general and field enforcer struck fear into the hearts of the audience. With his stupendous performance as a tyrannical commander, he was a showstopper in the movie Yash-starrer.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn’s role in SS Rajamoulis RRR may have only lasted a few minutes, but his extended cameo left a lasting impression on the masses. Playing the character of Ram Charans’ mentor in the film, Ajays’ enthralling performance shaped the course of the story moving forward.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan’s foray into the Southern film industry came with the 2022 action drama Godfather, starring veteran actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The movie was the Telugu remake of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumarans Lucifer. Salman slipped into the skin of Zayeed Masood in Godfather.
Read all the latest Bollywood news and regional movie news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/entertainment/bollywood/saif-ali-khan-to-salman-khan-bollywood-actors-who-forayed-into-south-films-7585249.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Saif Ali Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood Actors Who Have Made Forays into Southern Movies
- Which acquisitions, partnerships are the next step for Sportradar?
- Gia Giudices College Sorority Formal dress: photo, details
- Microsoft should pay whatever it took to replace Google in Samsung phones
- Trump and DeSantis vie for congressional GOP support | WE
- K-pop giant SM Entertainment raided for alleged market manipulation
- Google must pay Montreal $500,000 for links to posts calling him a pedophile
- Imran Khan ally becomes ‘Prime Minister’ of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
- President Jokowi wants palace staff to celebrate Eid with their families
- ‘Beef’ didn’t need David Choe anyway
- All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year: Cole Christians leadership keys Duluth East turnaround – Duluth News Tribune
- Fashion Week designer Fern Mallis and Magnolia boss plan new restaurant