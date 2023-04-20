Entertainment
Disney ‘bloodbath’ layoffs expected to affect thousands of workers across all divisions in the US
Disney will cut thousands of employees NEXT WEEK – including 15% from its entertainment division – as the company seeks to lay off 7,000 of its 220,000 global employees in an ongoing clash with the governor from Florida Ron DeSantis
The Walt Disney Company will cut thousands of employees next week, including 15% from its entertainment division.
Disney has about 220,000 employees worldwide, including about 170,000 in the United States.
The layoffs will affect all major divisions of the roughly $185 billion company, which was recently split into: Entertainment, ESPN and Parks and Resorts.
Disney parks employ the majority of workers in the United States – about 100,000 people in 2020, according to the latest publicly available figures – but it’s unclear exactly how many staff members are being cut from each division.
These plans were first reported by Bloombergbut aligns with a February announcement in which the company said it would cut 7,000 positions to cut annual costs by $5.5 billion.
The company is currently embroiled in a bitter war with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is trying to dissolve a Walt Disney World-controlled private government that provides municipal-like services for its 27,000 acres of land in Florida.
The Walt Disney Company will cut thousands of employees next week, including 15% from its entertainment division. The Disney studio headquarters in Burbank, California is pictured
Disney has adjusted to new leadership since former CEO Bob Iger (pictured) returned in November after retiring from the same role in 2020
Iger’s appointment was prompted by the crash in the share price, which came after its streaming division suffered losses of $1.5 billion in the quarter ending October 1 last year. .
Some employees are expected to be notified of the cuts as early as April 24, according to Bloomberg, who spoke to company insiders.
They will have a huge impact on Disney Entertainment, which hosts the company’s streaming, film and television operations.
ESPN, which became Disney-owned in 1995, is one of the company’s smallest divisions with only about 5,000 employees worldwide in 2023, according to its own website.
Disney has adjusted to new leadership since former CEO Bob Iger returned in November after retiring from the same role in 2020.
His appointment was prompted by the fall in the share price, which came after its streaming division suffered losses of $1.5 billion in the quarter ending October 1.
In February, it announced the biggest shake-up since its return in a bid to cut costs – $3 billion from content, excluding sports, and the remaining $2.5 billion from non-content.
Under his new leadership, a restructuring has seen him return authority to a number of creative executives, including top lieutenants Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, both of whom are considered candidates for his CEO role in the next two months. years.
ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro will lead this segment and Josh D’maro will retain control of Disney Parks.
Disney parks employ the majority of workers in the United States – about 100,000 people in 2020
Ron DeSanti threatens to build a state prison next to Walt Disney World in Florida
DeSantis is trying to dissolve a Disney-controlled private government that provides municipal-like services for its 27,000 acres of land in Florida
As part of an ongoing war between DeSantis and Disney, earlier this week the governor of Florida threatened to build a state prison next to Walt Disney World.
He is widely seen as a payoff after Disney beat him to it in March by using an obscure legal loophole that allowed him to remove power from the oversight board he set up to control the Florida theme park.
The dispute between The Walt Disney Company and DeSantis erupted in March 2022, when DeSantis passed his “Don’t Say Gay” bill, banning classroom teaching about gender identity.
Disney has spoken out against the law — relying on special legal liens it has held for decades in the so-called Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers all 40 square miles of company-owned land.

