Reviews | A beloved community

A few weeks ago, the University Senate of Rutgers University passed a resolution referring to the “beloved community” of Rutgers. My curiosity reached its peak. Jonathan Holloway, former provost of Northwestern University, is the current chairman of Rutgers. Holloway’s goal is “to foster what he calls ‘a beloved community’, an academic culture defined by tolerance, mutual respect, diversity, and the lively exchange of opinions and ideas”, where the “voice of each is not only heard, but truly listened to”.

Following the expiration of faculty, staff, and student contracts in June 2022, Rutgers University Senate passed a resolution calling on Holloway to recognize and implement “the principle that we all, administrators, collective bargaining unit employees and students are on the same team.” Last month, as the various bargaining units prepared to strike, Holloway threatened to seek a court injunction against the strikers. The Senate of the Rutgers again reminded Holloway of his earlier remarks and asked him to state that there would be no retaliation for the strikers.

The ongoing labor struggles at Rutgers and many campuses across the country for workers’ rights and fair pay aren’t going away. Tens of thousands of graduates and non-tenured teachers (NTEs) across the country have joined unions. The rationale for their actions is clear: graduates no longer have a clear path to a secure academic career – the continued rise in the number of casual professors without careers or financial security is evident. The idea that graduate workers should be subjected to abusive and exploitative rites of passage is ridiculous.

The modern university, at Rutgers, here or elsewhere, is not a beloved community. Full and tenure track (TTT) professors are buried under ever more work for fear of losing their privileges, which include lifetime appointments and better salaries. NTE teachers are asked to do most if not all of the tasks that are asked of TTT teachers, but lack economic security or similar financial rewards. Staff members are overworked, poorly paid and, as we have seen during the pandemic, could lose their jobs whenever cuts are deemed necessary. Administrators are essential to the smooth running of modern universities with multibillion-dollar budgets, but their inflated salaries exacerbate inequalities in pay and working conditions.

In “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humankind,” anthropologist David Graeber and archaeologist David Wengrow open our minds to other societal arrangements. They describe the Wyandot, an indigenous nation that had early interactions with European settlers, as showing “more intelligence in their dealings, speeches, courtesies, dealings, tricks and subtleties than citizens and cleverest traders in France”, and being “robust, and all much taller than the French”, indicating that none lacked food. The Wyandots were an egalitarian society, sharing resources so everyone could have a dignified life. They also made decisions through debate and consensus, promoting their cognitive development. Unlike the hierarchical, patriarchal, punitive, and profit-seeking settlers, the Wyandots were a beloved community. Perhaps that’s what the Rutgers Senate believed Holloway was aiming for – “a place of inclusion and equality, where everyone, from administrator to custodian, is recognized as an integral part of Rutgers’ success”, a where everyone is not only heard, but listened to until they demand job security, a dignified salary, health care benefits, freedom from discrimination, etc.

It’s encouraging that Rutgers wants to create a beloved community. Unlike Northwestern, which has separate legislative bodies for faculty and undergraduates, Rutgers fosters a sense of community in its Senate, which includes representatives of faculty, students, staff, administrators, and alumni. He wasn’t always like this. The Rutgers Faculty Senate was established in 1950, replaced in 1953 by a university senate with representatives from the faculty and administration. Student representatives were added in 1969, alumni representatives and part-time lecturers were added in the 1990s, and staff representatives in 2006. A unit that extends beyond the legislature brought their community a great victory. In a strike where TTT faculty stood shoulder to shoulder with NTE faculty, graduate students and staff, these groups won an incredible victory: greater job security and a pay rise by 48% by 2025 for adjunct professors, a 33% salary increase for graduates. , presumptively renewable contracts for NTE teachers and protection against caste discrimination.

The successful organizing campaigns of graduate and library workers at Northwestern—as well as the ongoing efforts to organize our NTE faculty—demonstrate that many members of our community are dissatisfied with their working conditions. I hope all of us at Northwestern learn the power of being part of a “beloved community” when this struggle comes to our campuses.

