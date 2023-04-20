Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra, dies at 74 in Mumbai, Bollywood celebrities pay tribute





Pamela Chopra frequently collaborated with her late husband and often worked as a writer, costume designer and vocalist in most of the YRF films.

Pamela Chopra, the wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, died in Mumbai on Thursday at the age of 74. Pamela, the mother of Yash Raj Films Chairman Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra was a well-known Indian singer, screenwriter and producer. According to reports, she was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for the past 15 days and was placed on a ventilator before her health deteriorated further. She reportedly suffered from an age-related illness and pneumonia. A statement from the family said: With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. His cremation took place at 11am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to ask for privacy at this time of deep sadness and reflection. Many Bollywood celebrities have started sharing their condolences on social media. READ ALSO | My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of mourning. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji! Shanti, tweeted Ajay Devgn. My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of mourning. RIP respects Pam Chopra Ji Shanti pic.twitter.com/IImLMDT6Q6 Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2023 Today Pam ji, the better half of Shri Yash Chopra passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those like me who have worked closely with Yash ji know his contribution to his scripts and music. He was an exceptional person, tweeted Javed Akhtar. Today Pam ji, the better half of Shri Yash Chopra passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those like me who have worked closely with Yash ji know his contribution in his scripts and music. He was an exceptional person. Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 20, 2023 Pamela married Yash Chopra in 1970 and they had two sons, Uday and Aditya Chopra. She frequently collaborated with her late husband and often worked as a writer, costume designer, and vocalist in most of the YRF films. During interviews, Yash Chopra often mentioned Pamela’s contribution to his films and considered her the foundation of Yash Raj Films, which started after their marriage. She sang several songs for her husband’s films including Kabhie Kabhie, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Noorie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and more. She co-wrote the screenplay for Dil to Pagal Hai with Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and writer Tanuja Chandra and she made a screen appearance in the opening song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste in the movie. She even independently produced the 1993 film Country. Pamela Chopra was last seen in the YRF documentary The Romantics where she talked about her husband’s journey. The documentary, which aired on Netflix, focused on the contributions made by Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra to Bollywood. She also explained how he managed to make films in a short time at the box office. Rani Mukerji, wife of Pamela’s son, Aditya Chopra, recently said in an interview with PTI that it was Pamela’s influence that led Yash Chopra to write beautiful roles for women in his films. (Edited by : Sudarsana Mani )

