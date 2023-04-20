Parineeti Chopra spotted at Manish Malhotra amid marriage rumors. Watch | Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra visited the house of Manish Malhotra in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor’s personal life has drawn attention lately after some reports claimed that she was in a relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Although Parineeti or Raghav have not confirmed or denied the dating rumors, some reports have also indicated that the two are considering getting married. Amid the ongoing rumors, Parineeti was all smiles and posed for the paparazzi as she visited Manish’s home. Read also : Parineeti Chopra in the media discussing her personal life Parineeti Chopra at designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Reacting to a new video of Parineeti shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, one fan commented, “I think she’s completely in love.” The actor blushed as he waved to the paparazzi and entered the designer’s home. One fan commented, “Cute and shy.” A comment also read, “Aww, she’s blushing.” Parineeti wore a white pantsuit with a black crop top for the outing. She carried a white handbag and wore black heels. In another recent paparazzi video from an outing in Mumbai, Parineeti was seen sporting a silver ring on her ring finger and smiling as she posed for paparazzi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been spotted together in recent weeks at Delhi and Mumbai airports. The two were also seen going out to dinner together in paparazzi videos. Last month, fans wondered if Parineeti and Raghav were engaged as AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated them. Although they are keeping a low profile, Sanjeev Arora hinted at their engagement when he tweeted, “I send my sincere congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy and of camaraderie. Best wishes!!!

In a recent interview, Parineeti said there was a thin line between the media discussing her life and “crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful.” When asked how the actress fulfills her duty as a public figure, while keeping her personal life stable, Parineeti told Lifestyle Asia India, “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and who sometimes cross the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If this happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I will not.

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai. Prior to that, she was seen in Codename: Tiranga. The film was released in October 2022.