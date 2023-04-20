‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ director Mani Ratnam doesn’t like the word ‘Bollywood’; here why





Mani Ratnam recently voiced his opinion on why Hindi cinema should stop using the term ‘Bollywood’ to describe itself. According to him, people abroad would stop referring to all Indian cinema as “Bollywood” if moviegoers here avoided using the term. He said he didn’t like the practice of using terms like “Bollywood” and “Kollywood” and thought it was better to see Indian cinema as a whole. At the second edition of the CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Summit in Chennai on Wednesday, filmmaker Mani Ratnam discussed the significant impact of South Indian films on world cinema. The panel, which included filmmaker Mani Ratnam, discussed the influence of South Indian cinema on the global stage, especially after the recent successes of films like RRR, Pushpa: the ascent, kantaraAnd KGF: Chapter 2. Other participants included filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Basil Joseph, as well as actor-director Rishab Shetty. “If Hindi cinema can stop calling itself Bollywood, then people will stop identifying Indian cinema as Bollywood,” said the Ponnyyin Selvan said the series director. National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran also echoed the same thought as Ratman and said, “I’m not a fan of the woods. Like Bollywood, Kollywood. We have to see it like Indian cinema as a whole.” During his welcome speech, Vetrimaaran stressed the importance of telling stories that are deeply rooted in the culture in order to be more widely accepted. He said, “The more grounded the art, the more universal the appeal. The impact is created because we tell stories of our people and our lands.” During his speech, Vetrimaaran pointed out that the more the scenario is associated with the local culture, the wider its reach will be. “The more grounded the art, the more universal the appeal. The impact is created because we tell stories of our people and our lands,” he said. During the event, Prem Rakshit, the Oscar-winning song choreographer Naatu Naatu from the movie RRRand Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves were also honored. During his speech, Rishab Shetty referred to kantara as the highest-grossing pan-Indian film. He also reiterated the idea that the more the storyline is associated with local culture, the wider its reach will be. Over 60 distinguished speakers and 700 delegates from various parts of India such as actors, producers, directors, exhibitors, OTT platform executives and social media influencers are expected to attend the two-day event. days.

