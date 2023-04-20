Bollywood mourns the death of Pamela Chopra; the stars offer their condolences





Bombay: Singer-writer-producer Pamela Chopra, who was the wife of filmmaker Yash Chopra, died Thursday at the age of 74 after battling a long illness. She was last seen in the streaming documentary ‘The Romantics’ in which she reminisces about her husband Yash Chopra’s journey and how the production grew into a cinematic conglomerate over the years. The documentary focused on the contributions Pamela made to the studio and how she was the backbone of YRF having excellent interpersonal skills in addition to her singing and songwriting craft. The Hindi film industry mourned the loss of Chopra as several film personalities took to their social media to mourn her loss. Screenwriter legend Javed Akhtar of the Salim-Javed duo, took to Twitter and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He tweeted: “Today Pam ji, the better half of Shri Yash Chopra passed away. She was a great lady. Smart, educated, warm and witty. Those like me who worked in closely with Yash ji know his contribution in his scripts and music. He was an exceptional person.” Superstar Ajay Devgn, who is married to ‘DDLJ’ actress Kajol, tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of mourning. RIP respects Pam Chopra Ji Om shanti.” Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter and wrote: “My heart is heavy with the news of the passing of Pamela’s aunt. Her impact on the industry and the lives she has touched will forever be remembered.” Taking inspiration from her Instagram Stories, actress Anushka Sharma shared the social media post from production company YRF notifying Chopra’s passing. She wrote: “Rip Pam Aunty.” Anushka made her Hollywood debut in 2008 with YRF’s “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”. Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared an old photo of Pamela with husband Yash happily posing for the camera in monochrome on his Instagram. He captioned the photo in Hindi, which translates to: “I saw the friendship of the world, all parted in turn… Goodbye Pam Chopra!! You and Yash ji were an unbreakable and important part of my years in Mumbai! I have always considered your smile a beautiful gift of life. I was lucky to spend so much time with you! Om Shanti!” with Pamela’s song “Ghar Aaja Padesi”. Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, soon to be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, also mourned the loss of Chopra, writing on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pamela Chopra, affectionately known as Pam Auntie . She has been one of the main driving forces behind #YashRajFilms. My thoughts and prayers are with the Chopra family during this difficult time. May they rest in peace. #PamelaChopra Om shanti.” Pamela Chopra has lent her voice to several films, including “Kabhie Kabhie”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and “Mujhse Dosti Karoge”. She also produced the 1993 film “Aaina” independently. Pamela also co-wrote the screenplay for “Dil To Pagal Hai” with Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and writer Tanuja Chandra. Their two sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra are also in the film business. While Aditya is a film producer and director and runs Yash Raj Films in India, Uday is an actor and film producer and runs YRF Entertainment in the United States.

