Why Rachel McAdams made the decision to step away from Hollywood at the height of her fame

Rachel McAdams was one of Hollywood’s most popular actresses of the 2010s, but at the height of her fame, she quietly stepped away from the spotlight. Now she reveals why. Sitting down with Bustle magazine, the 44-year-old actress revealed her decision to walk away was a decision she felt guilty for, but something she had to do nonetheless. I felt guilty for not taking advantage of the opportunity given to me because I knew I was in such a lucky situation, she said, adding, but I also knew it did not fit. very much to my personality and what I needed to stay sane. Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls. Photo / Provided The starlet achieved what is known as overnight stardom after two films – The Notebook and Mean Girls – in which she starred were released in 2004 and garnered widespread attention. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. You don’t go to drama school to learn how to deal with that. There’s no book on how to navigate it, she admitted to the magazine. The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling also grossed US$118.2 million (NZ$191.8 million), earning it the title of the 15th highest-grossing romantic drama film of all time. While Mean Girls became a cult classic after grossing $130 million ($210.9 million) after its release the same year. In light of the films’ release, McAdams made the decision to move to Toronto and take a two-year break from Hollywood so she could refocus through bike rides and family time. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook. Photo / Provided At the time, McAdams said she needed a break, but admitted she couldn’t help but feel like she made a mistake. There were definitely anxious moments when I wondered if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing it? she confessed. It took years to figure out what I was doing intuitively. Ultimately, her time away from the spotlight led her to turn down major roles in films such as The devil wears Prada, Casino Royale And Mission: Impossible 3 and sometimes she regrets it. There are definitely things like, I wish I had done that, she told the mag, but she said that ultimately the women chosen for the roles she passed on were the best choice. . I step back and walk away, he was the right person for this, she says.

