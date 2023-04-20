Entertainment
Disastrous 1st meeting, fatal marriage, family problems
Yash Chopra, Pamela Chopra
So let’s wait no longer and travel to the past to discover the sweet love story of Yash and Pamela Chopra.
Chance meeting of Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopras, beginning of a love story
It was nothing less than a fatal encounter that the universe had planned for them. In an interview with Rediff, Pamela spoke about it and said it was during a cricket event in Delhi. I saw him for the first time at this star cricket show in Delhi. Two of my cousins were completely blown away and they wanted to attend this show. My father, being a military officer, had easy access, so he got us three passes. Yash was seated a few rows ahead of us, Pamela said.
She added that Yash kept turning around throughout the match to watch them. But they did not talk to each other and did not meet then. Pamela remembered meeting him properly for the first time and said it was at a sangeet event in Mumbai. Yash had complimented Pamela on her singing but that was the only interaction they had.
These rare meetings led to something else but they were not enough for an idyll to flourish between them. Yes, the father of beautiful love stories had an arranged marriage.
Disastrous first encounter arranged for fate’s intervention
It was actor Romesh Sharmas’ mother who thought Pamela would be the perfect girl for Yash Chopra. Romesh and his father came to meet me at work. I was working with British Airways at the time. They took me to lunch. They didn’t mention Yashji at all. Romesh Sharma is a very fun person and we had a wonderful time. They told bhabiji that I was working, that I had short hair! Then my parents and I went to meet him, Pamela said.
This encounter turned out to be anything but brilliant. It was awkward because Yash didn’t talk much. After a long silence, they had a little conversation. When Pamela came home, her parents asked her about Yash. To that, she said, Theek hain. Nothing good. Even Yash, on the other hand, said, Ghanti nahi baji (The bells did not ring).
It’s safe to say that fate had other plans for these two. Pamela Chopra, in her interview, recalled how she was able to see another side of Yash. Pamela said, Yash missed his flight and had to spend another day in Delhi so another meeting was arranged. This time it went really well. I saw a completely different side of Yash.
There is a certain nervousness when you meet someone to marry. Luckily there was no tension this time as we both decided not to proceed with the wedding, Pamela added while confessing that she had grown to like him and it was the same for Yash too . Finally, Ghanti Baj Gayi
Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopras Marriage, life with family and children
The two married in 1970. Pamela shared that her life did not change after marriage. There was no problem with him being an established filmmaker. But there was surely tension between Yash and his brother (BR Chopra).
Of course, there were story sessions in the house that completely upset the routine. Four, five writers would arrive early in the morning and sit late. I had to arrange lunch for everyone. It was a little disturbing, she shared, adding that it was difficult to spend time with Yash because he would be too busy. Pamela had to join him at work to be with him. He was romantic in his movies, but in real life he was a very practical man, Pamela said.
Although Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra’s marriage was a happy one, there was one thing that had always bothered her. She would only be unhappy if he missed the children’s birthday parties because they were so close to him.
There has been a lot of talk regarding the alleged affair between Yash and actress Mumtaz. Pamela had asked the question to Romesh who had told her that Mumtaz was not at all “a filmy and delicate type of heroine”. She and Yash were good friends and that’s it. This conversation took place some time before Yash and Pamela’s wedding.
While Pamela and Yash Chopras’ story may not have been as the great filmmaker portrayed in his own films, it was still a sweet story of love, respect and bonding.
