Pamela Chopra, wife of Bollywood producer Yash Chopra, has died

The family also asked for “privacy at this time of deep sadness and reflection” and expressed their gratitude to everyone for their prayers.

Pamela née Singh, was ill for a few weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last this morning.

Cousin of famous actress and now TV host Simi Garewal, Pamela married in 1970 Yash Chopra, the younger brother of legendary filmmaker BR Chopra.

Yash Chopra died in Mumbai in October 2012, aged 80, from dengue fever.

Singing in Hindi and Punjabi after her marriage, Pamela Chopra is remembered for several popular numbers like the lively “Main sasural nahin jaoongi” (Chandni, 1989), the folk song “Banno ki aayegi baraat” (Aaina, 1993), ‘Ghar aaja pardesi’ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 1995), the sad number ‘Surkh jode ki ye jaggamahat’ (Kabhie Kabhie, 1976), a courtesan song ‘Idhar aa sitamgar’ (Sawaal, 1982), a qawwali ‘Aashiq ho to aisa ho’ and the dark ‘Uske khel nirale’ (both from Noorie, 1979), ‘Ja re behna ja’ (Trishul, 1978).

She sang solo and in duo, for several great music composers like late Mohammed Zahur Hashmi ‘Khayyam’, Rajesh Roshan, Shiv-Hari, Jatin-Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen and others, but mainly for movies made by his family banner.

Pamela has also had other roles, as co-writer of ‘Kabhie Kabhie’, producer of ‘Aaina’, associate producer of one of Bollywood’s biggest hits ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, as well as ‘Mohabbatein’ , ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, ‘Veer Zara’, co-producer and screenwriter of ‘Dil To Paagal Hai’, and the dress designer of ‘Silsila’ and ‘Sawaal’.

A dancer by training, along with her late husband, she once made a brief on-screen appearance in the song “Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste” (“Dil To Paagal Hai”).

Bollywood reacted with shock and grief to Pamela’s passing and many actors, actresses, producers, directors, composers and others posted messages of condolence on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/pamela-chopra-wife-of-bollywood-producer-yash-chopra-dies-1.1681974551119 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos