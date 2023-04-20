Bollywood celebrities hail Center’s move to crack down on piracy









YEARS |

Update: April 20, 2023 1:03 a.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]Apr 20 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 which aims to tackle piracy of film content and protect the creative industry.

After the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the bill would be introduced in the next parliamentary session.

He said the bill aims to ensure that films do not suffer from piracy, as the threat causes heavy losses to the industry.

Shortly after breaking the news, several members of the film fraternity took to their social media contacts and hailed the Cabinet’s nod to the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn wrote, “Congratulations to @MIB_India for proactively making changes to the Movies Act, thereby preserving the cinematic experience.” Congratulations to @MIB_India for proactively making changes to the Cinematographers Act, preserving the cinematic experience.@ianuragthakur — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2023 Actor R Madhavan wrote: “The Union Cabinet approves the amendment to the Cinematograph Act 1952 to comprehensively tackle the menace of film piracy. It’s brilliant and I had great expectations and I’m welcome to use. Wonderful proactive action.” Union Cabinet approves an amendment to the Cinematograph Act 1952 to comprehensively address the threat of film piracy.

It’s great and a lot. I waited and welcome to use. Wonderful proactive action.@MIB_India @ianuragthakur @Murugan_MoS#RaceAct2023 #CinematographAct2023 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 19, 2023 Production house T-series tweeted: “This decision is very effective as it will not only contribute to faster growth of the film industry, but also to the creation of jobs in the sector. #TSeries supports the recent decision of the Government with the Amendment of the Cinema Act, 1952 to bring about improvements in combating the menace of film piracy!” . #TSeries supports the government’s recent decision to amend the Cinematographers Act 1952 to bring about improvements in the fight against the threat of film piracy! pic.twitter.com/bIDPPQBo6m — T-Series (@TSeries) April 19, 2023 In a series of tweets, the minister said the bill would prove to be a revolutionary step in promoting Indian films and helping local content go global.

“India’s film industry is a crucial part of our cultural heritage, but piracy has been a constant threat to it. The Union Cabinet’s approval of the Cinematography Act 2023 is a major step towards safeguarding and promoting the film industry,” he said. India’s film industry is a crucial part of our cultural heritage, but piracy has been a constant threat to it. The Union Cabinet’s approval of the Cinematography Act 2023 is a major step towards safeguarding and promoting the film industry. pic.twitter.com/BMP0yiAj59 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 19, 2023 “The Bill, which has been drafted after extensive consultation with stakeholders, incorporating best practices, will be introduced in the next session of parliament. It will also prove to be a revolutionary step towards the promotion of Indian films and the globalization of local content.

“The fight against piracy is a global fight, but we are determined to protect our creative industry by simplifying the laws and improving the ease of doing business in India. Our efforts have resulted in a significant improvement in our ranking, benefiting citizens and businesses. added the Minister.

Officials said the bill contains provisions to classify movies by age group, rather than the current practice of “U”, “A” and “UA”. (ANI)

