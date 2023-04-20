Horizon Forbidden West: Review of Burning Shores: A Hollywood Ending

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores MSRP $19.99 “Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is a lightweight, yet audience-pleasing DLC ​​chapter that sets the stage for Aloy’s next adventure.” Benefits Stunning location to die for

Memorable machines

Exciting new tools

heavy narrative The inconvenients Underused LA parameter

The world seems a little empty

The main quest is brief

In Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, Los Angeles is a lonely city. Reduced to a series of desolate islands disconnected from the rest of post-apocalyptic California, the once bustling city has become a haven for people struggling with their own social isolation. A woman fears being evicted from her family, a familiar explorer desperately searches for a lost friend, and some vulnerable islanders find themselves caught up in a cult that promises them a sense of family. It’s a perfect place for an outcast like Aloy to battle her own pent-up fear.

If this all sounds a bit overwhelming, don’t worry. The reasonably sized open-world DLC sequels tell a sweet (if not a bit hokey) story that caps off a significant emotional journey for its heroine. As she once again battles massive dinosaur robots and wealthy elites in a high-stakes summer blockbuster, Aloy must do some much-needed soul-searching in Los Angeles. It’s a reflective island getaway where she finally gets to imagine what settling down is like for a lone wolf who’s always on the move.

Although his take on LA seems a bit stripped down and his short story is too rushed to fully pay for its intersecting thematic threads, burning shores given Forbidden Horizon West a neat Hollywood ending. It’s an airy spectacle that balances tender character moments with the series’ most thrilling action game yet, leaving Aloy to ride off into the sunset until her next full adventure.

A scenic vacation

If you are not already sold on the Horizon formula, burning shores is not likely to seduce you. The DLC is a small version of west forbidden with just a few new tricks of its own. The main attraction here is its new location, a densely detailed tropical island chain that’s roughly 20% the size of the base games’ sprawling map. You can’t take two steps without stepping into a beautiful, sunny view. It really feels like the art style of Horizons has come into its own between that and Horizon Call of the Mountain this year, doubling down on the contrast between colorful natural landscapes and decaying architecture. Even with a few lingering pop-ins, flying around and soaking it all up is an enjoyable experience in itself.

What’s a little less impressive is its use of Los Angeles as a backdrop. While some of the city’s landmarks pop up surprisingly, I rarely feel like I’m exploring its ruins. It’s not too distinct from the main version of the San Francisco campaigns, reusing its beach aesthetic in a way that sometimes feels disconnected from its real-world inspiration. There are flashes of creativity, like when Aloy stumbles into a Universal Studios-like theme park, but the town’s personality feels a bit too buried under all that debris.

There are a few new open-world activities to experience around the islands, such as a flying challenge that unlocks new lore. However, the Burning Shores aren’t too crowded with things to do. Significant chunks of his map are reserved more for side quests, leaving little to explore afterward. I found myself a bit disappointed every time I traveled to a remote island to find that there was not much I could do there until I started a series of quests. There’s a puzzle-like ruin or camp to annihilate along the way, but the DLC is more like a sightseeing trip.

Some of the best content included here may look like a tantalizing teaser for the upcoming mainline Horizon game.

burning shores is a touch light on the new features overall, though there’s enough to warrant the DLC. It only adds a small handful of new machines, but each is memorable in its own way. The Waterwings, for example, are a new flying mount that can dive underwater while mid-air. This sets up an exciting story sequence where Aloy must dodge incoming fire from a tower defense mechanism by diving underwater to avoid projectiles. A new toad-like machine is my favorite because there’s a satisfying combat puzzle that comes from trying to shoot its belly as it leaps through the air.

Some of the best content included here may look like a tantalizing teaser for the next mainline Horizon game. In particular, Aloy gets a new weapon – more modern technology that’s entirely foreign to her bows and javelins – in the middle of the campaign that has quickly become my favorite machine killer. It left me dreaming of a sequel that follows this thread further, working more advanced weaponry in Aloys’ world and looking at how she fits into it. burning shores may not be rich in new content, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some of his ideas become series-defining hooks in the future.

Personality cult

What stands out in particular in recent years Forbidden Horizon West is his politically fierce narrative. This story revolved around a group of ultra-rich elites (Zeniths) who fled Earth after destroying it and sought to reclaim it at the expense of its survivors. It was a searing, not-so-subtle takedown of real-world figures like Jeff Bezos, challenging their cavalier attitudes to the real world outside of their own orbit. burning shores continues this thread, although its story is too brief to make the most of a loaded premise.

it’s the kind of crowd-pleasing ending I expect from a well-packaged summer action flick…

Aloy is sent to the Burning Shores to investigate Walter Londra, a rogue Zenith who was a tabloid sensation before the apocalypse. Now he is a deluded fool who has returned to Earth to position himself as a God at the center of a charismatic cult. It is a logical critical extension of west forbiddens story, this time exploring the uncomfortable power dynamics present in modern stardom. It’s a sci-fi tale about how dangerous people weaponize parasocial relationships and the kinds of people who are susceptible to social brainwashing.

Balancing this, burning shores also tells a more intimate story around its new character, Seyka. A member of the tribe who fears being hunted by her family, Seyka asks Aloys for help in finding her lost sister. The two become companions for most of the main quest, giving them plenty of opportunities to bounce some of the big DLC ​​themes off of each other. It is through Seyka’s commitment to her loved ones that Aloy begins to reflect on her own relationships. What does home look like for someone who is always on the move? Which people does she want to keep close to her? That last question brings added emotional weight, as a final moment with Sylens (voiced by the late Lance Reddick) serves as a dark reminder to value your loved ones while they’re still here or end up with a deep absence when they’re gone.

These ideas don’t have room to fully blossom in a short questline, but the DLC truly lives up to its final successful mission. Its story threads come to a head in a jaw-dropping final boss fight that sets a new standard for the series in scale and spectacle. This is followed by an important moment of character development for Aloy that is sure to spark conversations. It’s the kind of crowd-pleasing ending I’d expect from a neatly packaged summer action flick, further establishing that Sony’s first-party cinematic formula may have surpassed Hollywood’s.

Although it is a side story with light content, burning shores is not an inconsequential DLC chapter. It’s a milestone in Aloy’s journey as she unlearns her isolated views on heroism. She must cast her ego aside and let down her defenses around the people she loves, lest she end up another lonely soul paddling around the waterlogged ruins of Los Angeles.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores was tested on a PlayStation 5.

Editors’ Recommendations

























