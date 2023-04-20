Bollywood Parks Dubai is closing permanently





The Bollywood Parks Dubai theme park, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, has announced its permanent closure. On March 22, the park announced it was temporarily closing during Ramadan, but on Thursday it announced it would not reopen after serving visitors for seven years. Bollywood Parks Dubai will permanently close from April 20, 2023, the park wrote on Instagram. A special thank you to all our guests, partners and teams for bringing the music and colors of Bollywood to life. While the park is closed, one of its main attractions, the Raj Mahal Theatre, will continue to host private events. Its reopening date has not yet been announced. Bollywood Parks caused a stir when it opened in 2016, with an event led by Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, the park has been a platform for fans to celebrate the Bollywood film and music industry. The park broke a record in 2021 by opening the highest swing in the world. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at news of the park’s closure. Absolutely devastated. You could have saved it by lowering the ticket price. We will never forget you B-Wood,” one Instagram user posted. Another user said it was one of the best parks. Sad to see him go.” The reason for the park’s closure has not been announced, but a statement on the park’s website reads: We will be announcing exciting details about new attractions and experiences in the coming months. Bollywood Parks was one of many themed destinations from Dubai Parks and Resort, which include Montiongate and Legoland. The integrated park has recently undergone changes, led by the opening of JumpX, the world’s largest bouncy castle, in February. In November last year, a deal with Real Madrid to open a football-inspired theme park was announced. Scheduled to open this year, the theme park will be dedicated to Spanish giants. Real Madrid are a megastar in world football, with an unrivaled track record and millions of supporters from all corners of the planet, said Fernando Eiroa, managing director of Dubai Holding Entertainment, at the time. The site is to include a museum, roller coaster, food and drink outlets, merchandise stores and soccer games, officials said. Updated: April 20, 2023, 11:09 a.m.

