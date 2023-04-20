Russia Releases First Space Movie, Beating Hollywood Project





The first feature film ever shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas on Thursday, which was celebrated in Moscow as a victory over a rival Hollywood project. In “The Challenge”, a surgeon played by actress Yulia Peresild is sent to the International Space Station (ISS) to rescue a cosmonaut injured during a spacewalk. Along with Peresild, Russia sent director Klim Shipenko for a 12-day stay on the ISS in October 2021 to shoot scenes aboard the orbital lab. The Russian team beat out a Hollywood project also shot in space, which has backing from ‘Mission Impossible’ star Tom Cruise, NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. President Vladimir Putin praised “The Challenge”, saying “We are the first to shoot a feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. Again the first”.

The Soviet Union pioneered space travel during the Cold War and the film crew’s mission added to a long list of firsts for the Russian space industry. Shipenko, who was in charge of camera, lighting and sound on the ISS, brought back 30 hours of footage, 50 minutes of which were used in the final cut. Peresild and Shipenko trained for four months before heading into space on a Soyuz spacecraft accompanied by a cosmonaut. The footage was shot in the Russian module of the ISS and featured cameo appearances from three Russian cosmonauts stationed there at the time. Prior to the film’s release, the capsule that brought Peresild and Shipenko back to Earth was on display in central Moscow. The Roscosmos space agency and the Russian public television channel Channel One collaborated on the film, and the head of Channel One, Konstantin Ernst, openly expressed his joy at surpassing Hollywood. “We’re all ‘Gravity’ fans,” Ernst told reporters on Monday, referring to the Hollywood blockbuster starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. “But after ‘Challenge’ comes out, it will become clear that the American image was just a computer-generated image,” he said. According to Ernst, the film cost less than a billion rubles ($12 million) to make, although the price for the entire project has not been made public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/04/20/russia-releases-first-film-shot-in-space-beating-hollywood-project-a80890 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos