Korean entertainment scene mourns death of Astro member Moonbin
The Korean entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of Astro member Moonbin on Wednesday.
The boy band member, whose real name is Moon Bin, was found dead by his manager at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night at his residence in Seoul’s southern Gangnam district. Police say the singer appears to have died in an apparent suicide, but investigations are ongoing. He was 25 years old.
Teammate Cha Eun-woo is rushing home from the United States, according to the Astros Fantagio news agency on Thursday. Astro member MJ was granted urgent leave from his military service and stood with the family at the funeral, which was held at Seoul Asan Hospital in southern Seoul.
Moonbins’ younger sister Moon Sua, a member of girl group Billlie, is the main mourner. Billlie also announced on Thursday that she would be halting all activities this week.
KBS Music Bank’s music show will air its Friday live episode as scheduled, but has canceled the event where audiences can come and watch star performers arrive on stage. Girl group Le Sserafim also canceled the event scheduled for people to watch the members arrive on the set of JTBC’s talk show Men on a Mission.
Moonbin had recently admitted to going through “difficult times” during his live sessions with fans. During an April 8 session after an Astros Moonbin & Sanha sub-unit concert, the singer told viewers he had something to confess.
I was going through a tough time, Moonbin said. I tried not to show it, but I think so. I’m sorry. [] I try to improve myself. I exercise and do things that I missed. I have to recover and do Aroha [Astros fandom] thrilled.
I chose this job, so I have to take care of it, the singer added as his teammate Sanha consoled him. The singer previously took a brief hiatus from Astro in 2019 due to health issues.
On Wednesday evening, it was announced that the Moonbin & Sanhas Jakarta concert scheduled for May 13 would be canceled, citing unavoidable circumstances. News of Moonbins’ death broke shortly after, in the early hours of Thursday. The sub-unit kicked off its tour last month in Seoul and was scheduled to perform in 11 cities across Asia and South America. The duo was also scheduled to play the 29th “Dream Concert” in Busan in the coming months.
In February 2016, Moonbin debuted as the lead dancer and sub-vocalist of boy band Astro. He was originally a child actor in the 2000s, notably in the KBS series “Boys Over Flowers” (2009), and continued his acting career.
The news of his passing came as a shock to many, as Moonbin was one of the most prominent members of the group, known for his activities on TV shows. His last musical release was Januarys EP Incense, under Moonbin & Sanha subunit.
Korean celebrities offer their condolences over Moonbins’ untimely passing. TV personality Jang Sung-kyu mentioned Moonbin during the MBC Good Morning FM radio show with Jang Sung-kyu on Thursday morning.
He looked so bright when I saw him recently, Jang said. It doesn’t seem real. May he rest in peace.
Comedian Kwon Hyuk-soo and musical actor Kim Ho-young, among many others, offered their condolences on social media.
Singer IU, who had a press interview for her upcoming movie Dream on Thursday, requested that the interview article be published after Monday to show respect.
An old interview Moonbin had with Cosmopolitan magazine from last September has surfaced since the news broke. When asked what he would do if he was an angel, the singer replied that he would “give people who committed suicide another chance to live”.
“You never know what will happen, where and when,” he replied. “But we don’t always think about death the way we live. We can enjoy little moments of happiness, like thinking about what to eat today and what to wear tomorrow. It’s sad that [some people] always end their own lives.”
His funeral and burial on Saturday will be held privately, according to his family.
If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or having suicidal thoughts, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers counseling in English. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY HALEY THAT
