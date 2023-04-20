Pamela Chopra has passed away: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Javed Akhtar and other Bollywood stars offer their condolences | Hindi Movie News







Pamela breathed her last in a city hospital where she was being treated for pneumonia. According to her doctors, Chopra died early this morning after a 15-day battle with pneumonia and ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). According to a statement released by Yash Raj Films, Pamela’s last rites took place at 11am. Pamela Chopra, playback singer, writer and wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, died in a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 74 years old.Pamela breathed her last in a city hospital where she was being treated for pneumonia. According to her doctors, Chopra died early this morning after a 15-day battle with pneumonia and ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). According to a statement released by Yash Raj Films, Pamela’s last rites took place at 11am. Following news of her passing, celebrities who worked with Pamela and her son, Aditya Chopra, took to social media to offer their condolences. Celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and many more took to Twitter to share their fond memories with Pamela and also offered their prayers and condolences to the Chopra family members. My heart is heavy at the news of the death of Pamela’s aunt. Its impact on the industry and the lives it has touched will be… https://t.co/hRgOaA0yRx — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) 1681975113000 Today Pam ji, the better half of Shri Yash Chopra passed away. She was a great lady. Smart, educated,… https://t.co/tNFpzskKGu — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) 1681971220000 My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of mourning. RIP res… https://t.co/Ljcdfg5DP9 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 1681972972000 , …. !! … https://t.co/pnokNPAF1V — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 1681974268000 Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pamela Chopra (Aunt Pam) wife of the late Yash Chopra ji. An always smiling… https://t.co/VpREAlkZpo —Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) 1681975352000 Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan were among the few celebrities spotted at Pamela’s funeral this morning. “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning…We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to ask for privacy at this time of deep sadness and reflection,” read a statement from the Chopra family. According to reports, actor Salman Khan has canceled the screening of his film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” as a sign of respect. Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in 1970 and remained an important influence in his career. She has sung many songs for her movies including “Surkh Jode Ki Jagmaghat” in “Kabhie Kabhie”, “Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha” in “Silsila” and “Ghar Aaja Pardesi” in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge”. She wrote the story of ‘Kabhie Kabhie’, the director of Yash Chopra in 1976 with Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Pamela Chopra is credited as a screenwriter along with others, including her son and her husband, in “Dil To Pagal Hai”. Beyond singing and writing, she has been involved with her family’s production banner, Yash Raj Films, as a stylist, producer and associate producer. She recently made an appearance in “The Romantics,” the four-part documentary series celebrating the films of Yash Chopra and his production house. Yash Chopra died in October 2012.

