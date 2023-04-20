Russia beats Hollywood with its first feature film shot in space





The first feature film shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas on Thursday, as Moscow exulted in beating a rival Hollywood project amid a showdown with the West.

“The Challenge” is about a surgeon sent to the International Space Station (ISS) to rescue an injured cosmonaut. Russia sent an actress and a director for a 12-day stay on the ISS in October 2021 to film scenes aboard the orbiting laboratory. The Russian team beat a Hollywood project announced in 2020 by “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the film, saying, “We are the first to shoot a feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. Again the first.” The Soviet Union pioneered space travel and the film crew’s mission added to a long list of firsts for the Russian space industry after several setbacks, including failed launches. In “The Challenge”, a surgeon played by 38-year-old Yulia Peresild, one of Russia’s most glamorous actresses, is sent to the ISS to rescue a cosmonaut injured during a spacewalk. Director Klim Shipenko, 39, who was in charge of camera, lighting and sound, brought in 30 hours of footage, 50 minutes of which was used for final editing. “We are Russia” Peresild and Shipenko trained for four months before heading into space on a Soyuz spacecraft accompanied by a cosmonaut. The footage was shot in the Russian module of the ISS and featured cameo appearances from three Russian cosmonauts stationed there at the time. The camera followed Peresild moving through the cramped space, her blonde hair floating weightlessly. Prior to the film’s release, the capsule that brought Peresild and Shipenko back to Earth was on display in central Moscow. Tatyana Kulikova, who works at a factory in the city of Ufa, said she was looking forward to watching the film. “We are Russia, and Russia is always ahead,” the 45-year-old told AFP. The film was a joint project of the Roscosmos space agency and the main Russian television network Channel One, whose boss Konstantin Ernst did not hide his joy at beating Hollywood. “We’re all ‘Gravity’ fans,” Ernst told reporters on Monday, referring to the Hollywood blockbuster starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. “But our ‘Challenge’ shot in actual weightlessness shows that were just CGI” in Hollywood movies, he said, referring to computer-generated images. According to Ernst, the film cost less than a billion rubles ($12 million), although the price tag for the entire project has not been revealed. (AFP)

