Bollywood icons 11-year-old granddaughter sues YouTube over fake news





Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter files suit in Delhi High Court (AP) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchanher 11-year-old granddaughter sued Youtube for spreading false news about his life and health. According to local reports, videos of Aaradhya Bachchan are circulating on YouTube containing false information about his health. The complainant, who is the daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, filed her complaint with the Delhi High Court Wednesday, April 19. In response, the court banned nine YouTube channels from creating, posting, uploading or sharing any content related to Aaradhyas’ health. The high court also ordered Google to remove and disable the videos that are the subject of the case. Every child is entitled to respect, whether it is a child of a celebrity or a commoner, Judge C Hari Shankar has said, according to India Today.. The dissemination of misleading information to a child, especially with regard to his physical and mental health, is completely intolerable in law. Defendants are also barred from creating, posting, uploading or streaming videos that are identical or similar in content to the videos subject to the aforementioned URLs, the judge said. It is clarified that this would encompass all videos that deal with the applicant’s physical condition. In other words, defendants are completely barred from broadcasting on any platform available on the internet regarding the mental or physical health of the plaintiff. The Bachchan family (Getty Images) In response, YouTube’s attorney said he would provide the actual information of the people who run all the channels responsible for airing Aaradhya’s videos. They provided the URLs, they will also be removed, the lawyer said, according to the Economic period. Children should be treated equally whether they are celebrity children or not, the court said intermediaries should have a zero-tolerance policy on such fake news that is harmful to a child, such as child pornography, a said Aaradhyas’ lawyer, Ameet Naik. The story continues In 2021, Abhishek Bachchan spoke out against trolls targeting his daughter on social media. It’s completely unacceptable and something I won’t tolerate, the actor told Bollywood Life. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is off limits. If you have something to say, come say it to my face.

