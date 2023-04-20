



James Carter Cathcart, the original voice actor for Professor Oak and Gary Oak in the English adaptation of Pokemon series, announced that he would be stepping down after 25 years due to his cancer diagnosis. He has been a part of the series from its first episode until Team Rocket’s final farewell, making his departure a significant loss for anime fans.

Cathcart is a prominent figure in the Pokemon community, having voiced several characters in the English anime adaptation, including Meowth, the Pokemon who could talk, and James from Team Rocket. It is also very popular with fans of sonic the hedgehog franchise for its depictions of Vector the Crocodile in the video game Sonic X. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Rare Pokemon Cards Reportedly Stolen Before They Even Hit Stores The news of Cathcart’s departure from Pokemon came from CaringBridge, a platform for families to update loved ones on their health status. In an article published in January, Cathcart’s wife, Martha, announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer that had progressed from his tongue to his neck. She revealed that Cathcart was undergoing chemotherapy treatments and that her cancer was curable. However, a subsequent April 17 article revealed that Cathcart’s tumor had failed to respond to initial chemotherapy treatment and that more aggressive chemotherapy, along with radiation therapy, was needed. Cathcart’s throat “felt bad” for nearly a year before his diagnosis, according to the post. Due to the difficult medical procedures ahead, Cathcart decided to officially end his involvement at the end of season 25 of the Pokemon dub. “He decided to retire from screenplay adaptation and voice acting to Pokemon USA,” Martha commented. She shared that the family will always be grateful for the support, love, kind words and well wishes from the fans. Cathcart’s departure from Pokemon marks the end of an era, as he has been with the series since its inception and is a popular character among fans. Last year, a fan even made a 3D rendering of Professor Oak’s lab. The news was met with an outpouring of support from fans on social media, many of whom praised Cathcart’s contributions to the show as Professor Oak. In addition to his work on Pokemon And sonic the hedgehogCathcart has lent her voice to several other popular anime franchises, including A play And Yu Gi Oh!. He has also voiced several video games, including Final Fantasy 7 and the Kingdom Hearts series. Despite his departure from Pokemon, Cathcart’s legacy in the voice acting world is secure. He left an indelible mark on the industry and will always be remembered for his many contributions to some of the most beloved franchises. fans of the Pokemon the anime will undoubtedly miss hearing Cathcart’s distinctive voice. MORE: Pokemon VGC: The Best Fire Types For Competitive Battles Source: The player

