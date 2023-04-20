Hollywood Actress Nia Long Highlights TSU’s Women of Legend and Merit Awards





By Alexis Clark NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) Hollywood superstar and multi-award-winning actress Nia Long had a message for Tennessee State University students, honorees and guests: Be graceful, be fearless and be yourself. Hundreds of people gathered on April 11 for the highly anticipated annual TSU Women of Legend and Merit (WOLM) awards, a ceremony recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the community. The elaborate awards dinner at Kean Hall honored dozens of notable local women with Hollywood legend Nia Long as the keynote speaker. If you change your thinking, your action will be different, Long said at the event. To be fearless. No one will believe in you like you believe in yourself. With an extensive body of work that includes television, film credits, and production, Long detailed her career journey and overcoming obstacles as a woman in the entertainment industry. Sometimes we are given less than. But don’t mind that, just keep moving, she said. During the event, three TSU students asked long questions, including Miss TSU SaMariah Harding, who asked how the Hollywood actress was able to overcome and be able to enter her own path as a black woman. Be yourself no matter what, Long told Harding. Stick to what feels real. TSU President Glenda Glover congratulated the winners and recognized Long for her blossoming big-screen career that has earned her numerous accolades. Long received a lifetime achievement award in recognition of his reach within the entertainment industry. The WOLM Awards are designed to raise awareness and funds to support the TSU Womens Center, which provides student-focused programming to empower individuals and student organizations. Center director Seanne Wilson said this year’s WOLM event, themed Extraordinary Women Living Legendary Lives, was about empowering men and women to discover their destiny without fear. This year’s recipients, in various categories, were Dr. Cherae M. Farmer-Dixon, Dean of the School of Dentistry at Meharry Medical College Medicine; Dr. LaDonna Boyd, President and CEO RH Boyd Media; Dr. Laquita Stribling, Vice President, Tennessee Manufacturing and Logistics Business; Patricia Malone Smith, director of corporate relations, Urban League of Middle Tennessee Community Service; Janet Rachel, President, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Metropolitan Nashville Chapter Leadership; Laura Fitzgerald Cooper, lawyer and freelance writer Education; and Jennifer Bell, associate athletic director, Tennessee State University Athletics. Tamar Williams, a sophomore in mass communications from Memphis, Tennessee, received a Womens Center Student Ambassador Award. For more information about the TSU Womens Center, visit https://www.tnstate.edu/womenscenter/.

