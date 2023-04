Twitter is ‘haunted’ by Salman Khan’s Let’s Dance Chotu Motu | Bollywood

Salman Khan star Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released his latest song Let’s Dance Chotu Motu a few days ago. This new track also features Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati and others dressed in veshtis as they dance in a courtyard. Salman Khan is seen reciting a number of nursery rhymes in the song, which has Twitter split as users expressed shock at the bizarre dance moves and lazy lyrics. (Also read: Let’s Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan sings nursery rhymes with Honey Singh, Devi Sri Prasad for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) Salman Khan’s next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will be released on April 21. Let’s Dance Chotu Motu incorporated a number of nursery rhymes including Twinkle Twinkle, Humpty Dumpty, Jack N Jill, Mary Had a Little Lamb and Ringa Ringa Roses. The rap parts of the new song are handled by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin. Southern composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP also contributes the song’s catchy lyrics. It didn’t take long for the song to gain attention from social media, especially Twitter, where users commented that the song sounded more like a parody than a real number, and criticized the creators. The use of nursery rhymes also resulted in hilarious reactions on Twitter. One user commented, “Three of my friends sent me the song “Lets Dance Chotu Motu” and now I need new friends.” Another said: “I am mentally disturbed after watching this song. This will haunt me all night. Farhad Samji is going from bad to worse. There is not even credit for the lyrics. Although only one person can write such timeless lyrics all over the planet.” Reacting to the song, another said, “Either Bhai is testing how awful he can be before his fans split up or he completely lost it!! This shit is embarrassing on a whole new level.” Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It is said to be adapted from the Ajith-star Veeram. Let’s Dance Chotu Motu is the last song on the album after Yentamma, O Balle Balle, Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) and Bathukamma, which was previously released from the film. Produced by Salman’s production banner, the Hindi film will be released on April 21.

