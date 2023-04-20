Entertainment
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Voice Actor Cast Who is
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have way more voice actors than Breath of the Wild. With the arrival of several new characters, Tears of the Kingdom will even have one of the biggest casts of all Zelda games. Here’s a look at who’s behind those beautiful voices like Zelda, Sidon, and even Ganondorf.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have one of the biggest Zelda casts of all time. As the latest trailers show, several new characters will be making their debut in this game, and we’ve already gotten to hear some of their voices. With everything we’ve seen in the trailers, it’s safe to say that Tears of the Kingdom is going to give us a lot more story to explore than its predecessor, Breath of the Wild. This is great news for any Zelda fan, as the lack of story missions was one of Breath of the Wild’s few weaknesses.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Release Date, Story, Gameplay & More
We’re glad to see that Nintendo is improving in this aspect, and we’ll get to meet many more characters and new voices in the game. Here’s a rundown of all the voice actors we know of so far. . And, yes, even Link has a voice actor.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Voice Actor
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released in less than a month. You should make sure to pre-order the game on Amazon to make sure it gets to you on time.
Zelda
As we saw in the latest trailer, Princess Zelda will be featured much more in Tears of the Kingdom than she was in Breath of the Wild. Not only did we see several cutscenes of her and Link together, but it looks like she’s also in possession of one of the realm’s tears, which only adds to its importance. Princess Zelda is voiced by Patricia Summerset, a Canadian actress who has previously portrayed Zelda in Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Not only is she known for her role as Zelda, but also for her roles in video games like Arknights, Star Wars: Squadrons or Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.
Which Zelda games should you play before Tears of the Kingdom
Link
Yes, you read correctly. Link, the main character of the series (who does not speak) has a voice actor. That’s right, Link is voiced by Kengo Takanashi is a Japanese voice actor also known for his roles in Kamen Rider Amazons and many other anime series and games. Obviously, we won’t be hearing him speak full sentences as Link, but anytime you hear Link gasp, moan, or scream, it’s going to be from Kengo Takanashi.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom New Villain is hungry for fans
Ganondorf
A lot of people were really excited about his reveal. The games’ well-known villain, Ganondorf, is voiced by the well-known actor Matthew Mercer. The American voice actor is known for several roles in anime, cartoons and video games. He became most popular through his roles as Levi Ackerman in Attack On Titan, Chrom in Fire Emblem: Awakening, and Cassidy in Overwatch. He really has an incredibly expressive voice, just right for a villain like Ganondorf.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might have classic dungeons again
Sidon
Sidon has been many fans’ favorite character since Breath of the Wild. He’s been a much-loved, enjoyable, and enthusiastic character in Breath of the Wild, and fans are beyond excited to see him in Tears of the Kingdom.
In the English version of the game, Sidon is played by Jamie Mortellaro. The American actor and director is best known for his work dubbing and directing video games and TV shows like Genshin ImpactZelda, Pokemon EvolutionsAnd Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.
To prepare for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Nintendo has a gift for BotW players
As seen in the latest trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Riju will also return and help Link on his mission to free Zelda from where she is hidden. Riju is the leader of the Gerudo and while still a child in Breath of the Wild, she grew up a lot in Tears of the Kingdom. In Breath of the Wild, she was voiced by voice actress Elizabeth Maxwell, who is set to reprise that role once again.
Elisabeth Maxwell is an American comedian known for her roles in many anime and video games, such as Ymir in Attack on Titan and Urbosa from Breath of the Wild. Yes, she also played the role of Riju’s great-grandmother.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom official site reveals where Link’s journey begins
I came
Tulin is a recurring character in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We first encountered this little bird in Breath of the Wild when he was still a child. Although he has yet to grow in Tears of the Kingdom, he has grown a lot and is now much more mature. In BotW, Tulin was voiced by American comedian Cristina Valenzuela. She has also worked on other big shows like Miraculous and Hunter x Hunter. No official word yet, but we hope she returns to voice our favorite little bird again in Tears of the Kingdom.
It’s funny how drastically our perspective on this game has changed. Just two months ago we were worried that Tears of the Kingdom might actually be a big flop…look what we were saying back then, do you feel some of our criticism?
This article contains affiliate links that are tagged with [shopping symbol]. These links may earn us a small commission under certain conditions. It never affects the price of the products for you.
|
Sources
2/ https://earlygame.com/gaming/zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-voice-actor-cast-who-is-behind-these-characters
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Increase in Covid cases; Jokowi reminds people not to panic but to stay alert
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Voice Actor Cast Who is
- Google Pixel tablet prices leaked online suggesting it will come in two colorways
- The Omicron spike N679K mutation functions as a loss-of-function mutation that attenuates SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and in vivo
- Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan’s Instagram head abducted in Lahore
- US mulls new sanctions amid conflict in Sudan
- Twitter is ‘haunted’ by Salman Khan’s Let’s Dance Chotu Motu | Bollywood
- ESPN’s hockey coverage all sounds the same
- Sarah Jessica Parker’s dreamy floral dress is from the brand Jennifer Lopez wore in Paris last summer
- Senior Spotlight: Bob Howard – Anna Maria College
- Cerebrovasculature reveals potential stroke drug targets
- Chinese experts warn US defense inaction will have ‘catastrophic result’