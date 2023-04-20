Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Voice Actor Cast Who is

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have way more voice actors than Breath of the Wild. With the arrival of several new characters, Tears of the Kingdom will even have one of the biggest casts of all Zelda games. Here’s a look at who’s behind those beautiful voices like Zelda, Sidon, and even Ganondorf.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom voice actors | nintendo

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have one of the biggest Zelda casts of all time. As the latest trailers show, several new characters will be making their debut in this game, and we’ve already gotten to hear some of their voices. With everything we’ve seen in the trailers, it’s safe to say that Tears of the Kingdom is going to give us a lot more story to explore than its predecessor, Breath of the Wild. This is great news for any Zelda fan, as the lack of story missions was one of Breath of the Wild’s few weaknesses.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Release Date, Story, Gameplay & More

We’re glad to see that Nintendo is improving in this aspect, and we’ll get to meet many more characters and new voices in the game. Here’s a rundown of all the voice actors we know of so far. . And, yes, even Link has a voice actor.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Voice Actor

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released in less than a month. You should make sure to pre-order the game on Amazon to make sure it gets to you on time.

Zelda

Princess Zelda Comedian | nintendo

As we saw in the latest trailer, Princess Zelda will be featured much more in Tears of the Kingdom than she was in Breath of the Wild. Not only did we see several cutscenes of her and Link together, but it looks like she’s also in possession of one of the realm’s tears, which only adds to its importance. Princess Zelda is voiced by Patricia Summerset, a Canadian actress who has previously portrayed Zelda in Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Not only is she known for her role as Zelda, but also for her roles in video games like Arknights, Star Wars: Squadrons or Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.

Which Zelda games should you play before Tears of the Kingdom

Link

Zelda TOTK Link Voice Actor | nintendo

Yes, you read correctly. Link, the main character of the series (who does not speak) has a voice actor. That’s right, Link is voiced by Kengo Takanashi is a Japanese voice actor also known for his roles in Kamen Rider Amazons and many other anime series and games. Obviously, we won’t be hearing him speak full sentences as Link, but anytime you hear Link gasp, moan, or scream, it’s going to be from Kengo Takanashi.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom New Villain is hungry for fans

Ganondorf

Ganondorf’s voice actor is Matthew Mercer | nintendo

A lot of people were really excited about his reveal. The games’ well-known villain, Ganondorf, is voiced by the well-known actor Matthew Mercer. The American voice actor is known for several roles in anime, cartoons and video games. He became most popular through his roles as Levi Ackerman in Attack On Titan, Chrom in Fire Emblem: Awakening, and Cassidy in Overwatch. He really has an incredibly expressive voice, just right for a villain like Ganondorf.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might have classic dungeons again

Sidon

Zelda TotK Sidon voice actor | nintendo

Sidon has been many fans’ favorite character since Breath of the Wild. He’s been a much-loved, enjoyable, and enthusiastic character in Breath of the Wild, and fans are beyond excited to see him in Tears of the Kingdom.

In the English version of the game, Sidon is played by Jamie Mortellaro. The American actor and director is best known for his work dubbing and directing video games and TV shows like Genshin ImpactZelda, Pokemon EvolutionsAnd Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.

To prepare for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Nintendo has a gift for BotW players

voice actress Riju | nintendo

As seen in the latest trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Riju will also return and help Link on his mission to free Zelda from where she is hidden. Riju is the leader of the Gerudo and while still a child in Breath of the Wild, she grew up a lot in Tears of the Kingdom. In Breath of the Wild, she was voiced by voice actress Elizabeth Maxwell, who is set to reprise that role once again.

Elisabeth Maxwell is an American comedian known for her roles in many anime and video games, such as Ymir in Attack on Titan and Urbosa from Breath of the Wild. Yes, she also played the role of Riju’s great-grandmother.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom official site reveals where Link’s journey begins

I came

Tulin Voice actress | nintendo

Tulin is a recurring character in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We first encountered this little bird in Breath of the Wild when he was still a child. Although he has yet to grow in Tears of the Kingdom, he has grown a lot and is now much more mature. In BotW, Tulin was voiced by American comedian Cristina Valenzuela. She has also worked on other big shows like Miraculous and Hunter x Hunter. No official word yet, but we hope she returns to voice our favorite little bird again in Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s funny how drastically our perspective on this game has changed. Just two months ago we were worried that Tears of the Kingdom might actually be a big flop…look what we were saying back then, do you feel some of our criticism?