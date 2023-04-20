ASG co-signs Black student statement and swears in co-chairs

On Wednesday, the Associated Student Government Senate unanimously passed an emergency resolution to co-sign a statement to Northwestern officials and administration listing black student demands for safety and support.

During the meeting, the Senate was also sworn new ASG co-chairsSESP junior Donovan Cusick and McCormick junior Molly Whalen.

After the brief swearing-in ceremony, senators elected a student caucus whip, named three new members to the rules committee, elected two senators to the executive cabinet selection committee, and selected more than 10 senators to the new congressional committee. on financial review appointments. .

The vote on the emergency resolution was added and put at the top of the Senate agenda just hours before the meeting. The statement, issued on behalf of the black student body, lists six official requests administration, including increased funding for black student organizations and an end to policing black spaces on campus.

Over 200 students gathered at the Rock Tuesday to demonstrate against police on campus. The organizers presented all the demands during the rally.

Senate Speaker and SESP Junior Leah Ryzenman said she felt it was important to immediately hold a vote on the Black student petition. She said the Senate is responsible for representing and advocating for all students, especially when groups of individuals holding specific identities are mistreated.

“I owe it to my comrades to support them if they say something is wrong,” Ryzenman said. “If there is injustice, something must be done… I am honored to be able to use my platform to share their message and amplify their message.”

Ryzenman added that ASG is especially responsible for showing support when social unrest arises because of the body’s close working relationship with the administration.

Cusick said co-signing the emergency legislation will make the petition known to students and members of the administration.

He added that he wanted to continue discussions with NU administrative officials to better understand why university police disproportionately patrol black digital and physical spaces.

“Coverage and sense of direction are really important,” Cusick said. “When everyone knows what’s going on, it just allows for more accountability and transparency.”

Cusick and Whalen plan to meet with NU Police Chief and Senior Associate Vice President of Safety and Security Bruce Lewis to discuss policing issues on campus.

Whalen said she wanted to understand how the AlertNU system did not immediately notify students of the Clark Street Beach shooting last week. The students did not receive official confirmation or instructions from NU for more than 30 minutes after reports of gunfire.

The upcoming meeting and continued conversations about policing will help ASG better understand the roots of the issues raised by black students, Whalen said. She said ASG would then be more successful in proposing reforms to address student concerns.

“We won’t really know how to fix the system until we figure it out,” Whalen said.

Whalen said she and Cusick were also working with the university administration to access a campus-wide mailing list that would allow them to send messages to the entire student body.

Former ASG president and Weinberg senior Jason Hegelmeyer ended the meeting with his final remarks as president of the body.

He said he had “no regrets” and cherished the four years he spent making ASG a more enjoyable and inclusive space.

“It’s far from perfect and I think there’s so much work to do, but I’m so motivated and inspired by other people working,” Hegelmeyer said. “I think ASG is on a better path to making it a fairer and fairer (organization).”

