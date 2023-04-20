Why did Mani Ratnam ask Hindi cinema to stop using the term “Bollywood”?





Filmmaker Ace Mani Ratnam, who is currently gearing up for the big release of the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2, recently suggested that the term Bollywood should not be used. The director attended the second edition of CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Summit in Chennai and talked about the impact of South Indian cinema and how Indian cinema is only considered Bollywood. When the conversation turned to the fact that Indian cinema was constantly called Bollywood in the West, Mani Ratnam said: If Hindi cinema can stop being called Bollywood, then people will stop identifying Indian cinema as Bollywood . National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran echoed the same thought. He said, I’m not a fan of the woods. Like Bollywood, Kollywood. We have to see it as Indian cinema as a whole. Director Vetrimaran and Kantara filmmaker Rishab Shetty were also part of the roundtable. They talked about the importance of local as well as global marketing and said the stories should represent the major part of the Indian population living on a daily basis. Lately, it is noteworthy that rural and local stories like Kantara, Balagam and others have done wonders at the box office and with audiences. Release of Ponniyin Selvan 2 by Mani Ratnam After the huge success of Mani Ratnam’s directorial project Ponniyin Selvan 1, the team is ready for the release of its sequel. The first installment starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and Trisha was released on September 30, 2022. It was highly praised for its screenplay and music, which was donated by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The second part of the hit 2022 film is set to be released on April 28, and like the first part, this film will also be multilingual. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will see actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj and others reprising their roles respectively. Composer AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Ravi Varman are part of the technical team. READ ALSO : Vikram, Trisha and the rest of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast take a fun break between promos

