ASTRO member Moonbin is no more. An idol, a songwriter, an actor: tracing his 14-year long career





By Bhavna Agarwal: ASTRO member Moonbin was found dead in his apartment in Seoul on April 19, 2023. His manager notified the police. Although the cause of his death is not yet known, his family and friends have asked for space to mourn the loss of their loved ones in peace. ASTRO members, including Sanha and JinJin, are currently with Bin’s family, while Cha Eun Woo, who was in the United States, left for Korea. MJ took special leave from the military to attend his Moonbin’s funeral. MOONBIN’S ACTING DEBUT For those who don’t know, Moonbin was only 25 years old and was a singer and songwriter for the K-pop group ASTRO. The idol began his career by making his acting debut in the 2009 KBS drama, Boys Over Flowers. He was only 11 when he debuted. Before that, he was a model for children’s fashion brands. FROM ACTOR TO IDOL He entered K-pop as an idol in 2016 with ASTRO. He was 18 and was the band’s sub-vocalist and main dancer. He was well known for singing, dancing and rapping ability as well. Apart from that, Moonbin has also co-written and composed songs. He has participated in the composition of many tracks, including Footprint, Candy Sugar Pop and Madness. Moonbin has also shared many of his writings with fan communities and engaged with AROHAs. In 2020, he forms ASTRO’s first sub-unit with Sanha. He also performed on Moments of Eighteen. In January this year, Moonbin and Sanha released their third EP, “Incense,” marking their comeback 10 months after the release of their second EP, “Refuge.” The duo have been on a world tour since March. Their recent concert took place in Bangkok on April 8th. Moonbin suffered from nausea during this time but assured fans that he would recover. According to local reports, Moonbin told his fans at the concert in Bangkok that he “didn’t feel well, but he felt a little better.” He added that he was trying to recover and was “training” to take care of his health and recover to keep fans happy. “I chose this job, so I have to put up with it,” he said. Moonbin and Sanha were scheduled to perform in Macau this Saturday, April 22. Moonbin was also scheduled to perform at the upcoming “Dream Concert,” which will take place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on May 27. On a personal level, Moonbin has a younger sister, Moon Sua, who is part of the K-pop group Billlie. After his passing, many events and schedules of other artists were postponed to show their respect for the legacy left by Moonbin. RIP Moonbin!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/lifestyle/celebrity/story/astro-member-moonbin-is-no-more-an-idol-songwriter-actor-tracing-his-14-year-long-career-2362269-2023-04-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos