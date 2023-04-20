Weekend Entertainment | Frenzied Activity – Business Journal Daily





YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Never let it be said that the Mahoning Valley doesn’t have a wide range of cultures. This weekend there will be an opera, a symphony orchestra concert, a rock festival, a few classic rock concerts and lots of live theatre. Southern rock icons The Outlaws will be at the Robins Theater in Warren tonight at 8 p.m. Some fans call The Outlaws the last Southern rock band standing, and with the death of Lynyrd Skynyrds Gary Rossington last month, that’s true. The Outlaws were founded in Florida in 1972 by Henry Paul, who still plays with the band. With a three-guitar attack and country-style harmonies, the band had a string of radio hits that included Green Grass and High Tides, Knoxville Girl, There Goes Another Love Song and Freeborn Man. Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are available at the box or by clicking HERE. Saturday will bring the return of Federal Frenzy rock party. The free event, which some consider the best day of the year in downtown Youngstown, will feature 24 local, regional and national acts on four stages. The festival is being moved a few blocks this year from its former location on West Federal Street to Penguin City Brewing and the space across from Youngstown Flea, due to street construction. Guests have the option of parking in the Wick Avenue parking lot at Youngstown State University for $5. A free shuttle service will make a loop between noon and midnight from the bridge to the festival site. THE Warren Philharmonic Orchestra will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, with musical director and conductor Susan Davenny Wyner on the podium. Classic rock act Ambrosia will be at the Robins Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday. For information and tickets, click HERE. YSU’s Dana School of Music to Present Mozart’s Opera Cosi fan tutte this weekend, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Spotlight Theatre, lower level of Bliss Hall. Opening this weekend is the production of the play by Hopewell Theaters Becky’s new car. For an overview of all the entertainment options in the area, check out The list. Copyright 2023 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

