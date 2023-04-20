Bizmans Wife Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Actor | Bombay News





MUMBAI: A businessman’s wife has filed a complaint with the police accusing an actor-fitness influencer and a foreign woman of sexual harassment and defamation.

The complaint also alleged that the two threatened her and demanded Rs 5 crore to avoid making the life of the complainant and her family members miserable via social media. TOI’s repeated attempts to contact the actor through phone calls and messages for his side of the story have yielded no response.

The foreign woman previously worked for a company owned by the complainant’s husband. The stranger then joined the actor and began blackmailing the complainant. The complaint filed with Oshiwara The police station also states that the businessman’s wife has so far paid around Rs 50 lakh as compensation. extortion money to both.

The complaint filed by the businessman’s wife says the two defendants harassed her at the gym, threatened her, outraged her modesty and attempted to defame and slander her and members of his family through online platforms and made open threats to destroy the businessman’s family. .

The complainant told the police that the foreign woman had filed false complaints against her husband, a businessman.

The police registered a case of defamation, intentional insult and sexual harassment against the actor and the foreign woman.

(The identity of the victim has not been released to protect her privacy in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines on sexual assault cases)

