After SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali eyes Hollywood, signs with WME agency





Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali could be considering opportunities in Hollywood. Deadline reports that the veteran filmmaker and his banner Bhansali Productions have signed with Hollywood agency WME (William Morris Endeavour). It comes just months after Bhansali attempted to stage an international awards campaign for his latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bhansali is no stranger to international attention. More memorably, his film Devdas was nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Foreign Language Film category after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Gangubai debuted at the Berlin Film Festival. The period drama also proved to be one of the most popular Indian movies on Netflix and brought star Alia Bhatt international fame. Alia herself will make her Hollywood debut this year, with the upcoming spy thriller Hand of God, also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Bhansali is currently working on his highest-profile international project, the period drama series The Constitution, which was announced last year. But the project received another promotional boost recently, when Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos flew to Mumbai and interacted with Bhansali. Going digital, I made it even bigger. Heeramandi is the biggest project I’ve done, it’s so huge on a large scale, Bhansali said at the event. I had to do something special to do it [Sarandos] proud. Last year, the director of the RRR SS Rajamouli signed with Hollywood agency CAA, while movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan have engaged in conversations with Hollywood filmmakers for potential roles. Indian filmmakers who have made waves in the West include Shekhar Kapur, Tarsem Singh and Mira Nair.

