Actress and alum Anna Camp will address the high school class of 2023 at UNCSA

Price-wiActress and former actress Anna Camp will speak at the UNCSA High School Launch, Chancellor Brian Cole announced. She will address the class of 2023 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The opening ceremony will be streamed live at uncsa.edu/commencement.

Perhaps best known for her iconic role as Aubrey Posen, member of the

a cappella Bellas, in the Pitch Perfect trilogy (2012, 2015 and 2017), Camp also starred as Ginny in the Perfect Harmony television series with Bradley Whitford from 2019 to 2020.



Other of her most memorable roles include Sarah Newlin on the cult vampire series True Blood, from 2009 to 2014; Jolene French in The Help, based on the bestselling book about African American maids during the Civil Rights Movement; and Gwen Grandy in The Mindy Project (2012-13), starring Mindy Kaling as an obstetrician.

Anna Camp

We are delighted to welcome Anna Camp back to her alma mater to address the high school class of 2023, Chancellor Cole said. Hailing from her native South Carolina, Anna started in our high school drama program and moved on to our undergraduate acting program, graduating in 2004. From there, she had a remarkably successful career. comprehensive and varied in film and television, on and off-Broadway and in regional theatre. I know how thrilled our students will be to hear from her on this special day.

In her latest starring role, in AMC/Shudders’ new supernatural horror film From Black, Camp plays Cora, a grieving mother and recovering drug addict desperate to hold her missing son back. But at what cost ? The film will begin streaming exclusively on the platform next Friday, April 28.

Currently, Camp also stars as Amy in “Unexpected,” opposite Joseph Mazzello and produced by Patricia Heaton, and Patti in A Little Prayer, opposite David Strathairn and Jane Levy. Written and directed by UNCSA Drama alumnus Angus MacLachlan, and co-produced by film school assistant dean Lauren Vilchik, A Little Prayer also features theater alumni Celia Weston and Steve C.ulter and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. camp onealso starred as Debbie Spangler in MacLachlans Goodbye to All That (2014), which starred film alumnus Paul Schneider.

Learn more about Anna Camp

Camp was recently seen in the Paramount Plus movie “Jerry & Marge Go Large, opposite Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning, as well as the movie 5,000 Blankets for Sony Pictures. Other recent movies include Paramounts” The Lovebirds, directed by Michael Showalter, opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, and Western Murder in Yellowstone City, opposite Gabriel Byrne and Richard Dreyfuss. Other film credits include the Pitch Perfect Trilogy; Netflix’s “Desperados”; “Cafe Society” by Woody Allen; the independent film Here Awhile; and the Oscar-nominated movie The Help, opposite Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer.

On television, Camp starred in Amazon’s critically acclaimed drama Good Girls Revolt; NBC’s comedy Perfect Harmony, opposite Bradley Whitford; the recurring role of Deirdre Robespierre on Netflix’s hit comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, created by Tina Fey; and as Sarah Newlin on HBO’s True Blood. Other TV credits include: Pam’s sister on NBC’s ‘The Office’, major recurring roles on AMC’s ‘Mad Men’ and CBS’ ‘The Good Wife’, and guest appearances on Fox’s ‘Glee’ and CBS’s “How I Met Your Mother”.



On Broadway, Camp starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the 2008 Broadway revival of Equus, as well as in Mike Nichols’ “The Country Girl,” opposite Morgan Freeman and Frances McDormand. Off-Broadway, she starred in “All New People, for which she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award; The Scene, opposite Patricia Heaton and Tony Shalhoub, which earned her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination; and “Verit” at LC3 Lincoln Center. Other theatrical productions include a recent LA staging of 2:22: A Ghost Story”, opposite Constance Wu and Finn Whitrock at the Ahmanson Theater, and Belleville, opposite Thomas Sadowski, at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Camp also starred as the waitress in Train’s unforgettable 2010 music video, Marry Me, possibly one of the most used engagement songs of the past decade.

Other nominations and awards include the 2009 Satellite Award for Best Ensemble for True Blood; Nominated for the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, again for True Blood; and winner of the 2016 International Online Cinema Awards for Best Guest Actress in a Drama or Comedy Series, for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Camp, who studied acting in the high school and undergraduate drama programs at UNCSA, graduated from high school in 2000, her college diploma of arts in May 2004, and her bachelor of fine arts. arts in December 2004.

