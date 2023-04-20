Entertainment
K-pop star Moon Bin, member of boy band Astro, dies at 25
Seoul/Hong Kong
CNN
—
Fans around the world reacted with shock and grief to the death of the 25-year-old K-pop star Lunar trash canmember of popular boy band Astro.
His music label, Fantagio, confirmed Moon Bins’ death on Thursday and said he suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.
All Astro members, colleagues, executives and employees of Fantagio who have been together for a long time deeply mourn the deceased in such sadness and shock, the music label said, adding that Moon Bin always loved and thought of the fans. more than anyone.
The star was found dead at her home in southern Seoul by her manager around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to an official from the Gangnam police station.
Gangnam police told CNN on Thursday that authorities believe Moon Bin committed suicide. No signs of foul play were found in connection with the case, police added.
Social media filled with condolences as fans expressed their displeasure over the celebrities’ deaths, the latest to shine a light on the often intense pressures celebrities face in Korea’s competitive and stressful entertainment industry.
The #moonbin hashtag on Twitter was trending globally with over 2.6 million tweets, some posts written in English, Spanish, Indonesian, Tagalog and Thai.
Meanwhile, videos on social media showed fans in Chile setting up a memorial for the late star, lining a wall in white and purple balloons, Astro’s theme colors.
A fan who commented on the video shared on Twitter said: Rest in peace Moonbin You had words of [comfort] for the others. I would have liked you to talk about your pain Rest sweet angel.
You are a star in the sky now and you watch over the people you love. Our hearts and thoughts go out to his loved ones and all AROHA, MTV Asia tweetedreferring to the name Astros fans call themselves.
We have lost a brilliant light, which really contributed to the life of his family, friends and fans, and that brilliant light is gone, said CedarBough Saeji, assistant professor of Korean and East Asian studies at the University. National Busan.
Saeji, an avowed fan of Moon Bin, said amid the discussion of pressures from Korean society and its celebrity industry, it was also important to remember the young star’s accomplishments.
Moonbin was a phenomenally talented dancer and singer. In recent years he has also started writing some of the material for Astro. And he has also acted in a bunch of web dramas which have been very popular. There really is no limit to what he could have done had he continued his career and continued to mature as a performer, Saeji said.
Many K-pop icons start training as teenagers, honing their singing, dancing, and acting skills for years before they even get the chance to debut their first song.
K-pop idols are known to be under intense pressure from their strict management, which has been linked to a mental health crisis in the industry.
South Korea has the highest suicide rate among young people among the countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
In 2021, South Korea’s suicide rate was 26 in every 100,000 people, and as the country’s overall suicide rate declines, deaths of people in their 20s are increasing, according to the country. Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Moon Bin debuted with Astro in 2016. The other members of the group are Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha.
He also performed in a subgroup called Moon Bin & Sanha, which has been touring Asia for the past few months.
Before his death, the duo were scheduled to perform next month in Busan, as part of the port cities’ bid to promote the 2030 World Expo, and in Jakarta on May 13.
Moon Bin entered the entertainment industry as a child actor, making his debut in 2009 in Korean TV drama Boys Over Flowers. The series was very popular and its dubbed version was broadcast around the world, gaining many fans in Southeast Asia.
Her sister, Moon Sua, is also a K-pop celebrity, performing as part of girl group Billlie.
How to get help: In the United States, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. THE International Association for Suicide Prevention And Friends all over the world can also provide contact details for crisis centers around the world.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/19/asia/south-korea-kpop-moonbin-astro-death-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
