Audio Streaming Platforms: Daily Streams on Audio Streaming Platforms Reached 460 Million in FY23: RedSeer





Major players in the OTT audio space include services such as Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Resso, Wynk Music, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. He further stated that the growth in the consumption of audio streaming apps has accelerated due to greater internet penetration, affordable mobile data and the growing popularity of music as an option. on-demand consumer entertainment. The company said the growth of audio streaming apps is driven by both users and engagement. “The COVID pandemic seen in fiscal years 21 and 22 accelerated the growth of OTTA (OTT Audio), adding more than 50 million music listeners, not only among young people, but also among people over 40 years,” Ujjwal said. Chaudhry, Partner, RedSeer Strategy Consultants. The study further indicates that vernacular streams have seen the fastest growth in three years with growth in digital maturity in smaller towns and more regional label partnerships. Vernacular music, the study notes, has grown rapidly over the past four years, accounting for 34% of music streams in FY23. an increase in user base and engagement over the past two years due to a higher number of blockbuster movie releases. With a share of 39%, Punjabi is the streaming audio industry’s largest contributor in non-film genre music. Over the past four years, songs by artists like AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh have been played not only in the north, but in every state. RedSeer said subscription revenue has seen significant growth relative to ad revenue. In FY23, approximately 5% of monthly active users were paying subscribers with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of INR 60 to INR 70 per month. Over the past 2-3 years, the diversity of subscription packs has increased (student packages, one-day and one-week packs, etc.) which has led to more subscriptions, mainly from 10 to 12 top cities of India. According to the study, Swedish music streaming platform Spotify emerged as the market leader, capturing 26% of streams in FY23 due to its focus on Hindi and vernacular languages. It is further noted that the platform has played a crucial role in bringing new users between the ages of 15 and 30 to audio streaming. ReplyForward

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/media/entertainment/daily-streams-on-audio-streaming-platforms-reached-460-million-in-fy23-redseer/articleshow/99638858.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos