Zeenat Aman looks like the heroine of James Bond in the latest stylish photos | Bollywood





Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has gifted her fans and friends online with her new photos. She recently collaborated with the Misho brand and became their muse for a photo shoot. As she promotes their new collection, fans keep praising her beauty. Read also : Zeenat Aman says she is as desi as can be, namkeen hid in her room Zeenat Aman in her photo shoot photos. In the photos, Zeenat struck elegant poses in a black suit. She teamed her look with lots of gold jewelry, including a choker necklace, minimal gains, rings and chunky bracelets. She finished her look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses with gold frames. In a few more photos, she also showed off a special pendant that was part of her look. The pendant was accompanied by a black and white photo of Zeenat from her youth in the industry. So what do I think of MISHO? It’s bold and sophisticated. Two adjectives that I disproportionately like. – Zeenat Aman, read an excerpt from Zeenat’s joint post with the brand. Shortly after it was uploaded, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, wrote in the comments, Lovely as always. Chitrangda Singh, Mallika Dua, Akshay Tyagi, Tanya Ghavri, Mohit Rai and Lisa Ray, among others, also applauded the veteran in the comments. A user added, You look amazing and you can take anything Mom. I’m glad my childhood idol is literally starting a new trend of being comfortable and stylish at his age. Always so beautiful and graceful, commented one more. Someone also said: My heart skipped a beat… oh my god you are so gracious. Zeenat Aman joined Instagram earlier this year. Previously, she said she wouldn’t promote brands as much as other celebrities on the photo-sharing app. She said: Speaking of shopping, I have to say that I’ve noticed that many Instagram profiles are more like billboards than blogs! It’s a bit of a shame, but it helped me decide my own approach to this app. Although requests for collaboration are pouring in, I am determined to approach them with caution. I don’t think I’ll share more than three or four clearly labeled collaborative posts per month, and I certainly won’t copy captions. I have become possessive of this space we are creating and want to maintain its integrity. Both for me and for those who follow my page. No matter what she decides to post, anything Zeenat shares online becomes an instant hit among her fans.

