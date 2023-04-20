Alleged Crypto Scammers Used AI and Actors as Fake CEOs





Michale Vanes is not the CEO of Maxpread Technologies, according to the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. It is an avatar generated by AI. Maxpread via YouTube A California financial regulator on Wednesday slap five so-called financial services companies with cease and desist orders, accusing them of using the AI ​​hype to trade crypto assets and generate incredible profits for investors. Among them: two companies she says have publicly misrepresented their CEOs, one with an actor, the other with AI. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> Neither of these two companies Maxpread Technologies and Harvest Keeper responded to a request for comment. In the five-page order issued by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) that details allegations of unauthorized securities sales, the agency claims that “Michael Vanes was featured as CEO of Maxpread Technologies in a YouTube promotional video touting the company’s profitability. In reality, it was a hoax, the order states. The individual in the video was not the company’s CEO, but rather a fictional computer-generated avatar programmed to recite a script. Elizabeth Smith, spokesperson for the DFPI, said Forbes in an email where the agency’s enforcement team determined that the avatar was created on Synthesia.ioand is nicknamed Gary. The alleged avatar, apparently a bald middle-aged man sporting a salt-and-pepper beard, speaks in a soft, robotic monotone, bloviating through the seven-minute video. Communicate with the most influential [multi-level marketing] entrepreneurs around the world, we have managed to make sure once again that now is the best time for the official launch of Maxpread Technologies, he said. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Harvest Keeper, that the DFPI complaints hired an actor to appear as its CEO named Markus Peters in a pair of videos touting the promising investment. In reality, it was a hoax: Markus Peters was a fictional character played by an actor, the second order States. DFPI also acknowledged in the same document that the company collapsed last month and investors were unable to access their funds. Reached for comment, the actor who declined to be named for obvious reasons, said Forbes he had no idea the company would try to pass him off as its real CEO, even adding his picture to its website. The actor said Forbes accepting this job was a huge mistake. It’s a horrible headache, he added. People messaged me saying they lost money and there was nothing I could do about it. Each of the five companies Harvest Keeper, Maxpread Technologies, Visque Capital, Coinbot and QuantFund operate more or less the same way, according to DFPI. The companies reportedly lured potential investors with outlandish claims of using AI to trade crypto assets when in fact they used multi-level marketing ploys to attract new investors. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/> Neither Visque Capital nor Coinbot responded to Forbes request for comment. Forbes could not find an email address for QuantFund and its Telegram channel did not allow posts.

