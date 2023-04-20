Entertainment
How Sundance is giving people a platform – The Daily Utah Chronicle
In the later years of cinema, many great films released by the world’s biggest film distributors were known to distort cultures around the world. Hollywood was no stranger to deliberate racial misrepresentation, from the problematic portrayal of Native Americans in Peter Pan to the shocking yellow depiction of a Japanese owner in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
Fortunately, as American culture has globalized, racial inclusion in the film industry is slowly becoming more common. Even with this cultural shift, full implementation of racial representation in American media and on the big screen is still lacking.
Clearly, Hollywood movie studios creating movies for this old American audience makes sense because the companies are American-owned and focused on archaic industry values. However, film festivals like sun dance, TIFF And walking sticks don’t have those antiquated audiences or expectations. In my own experience, I’ve seen people from all over the world come to film festivals like Sundance ready to see or learn something they don’t know, and the movie slate reflects that.
Of the 12 dramatic narrative films Sundance chose this year, seven of the landmark films featured people of color. The ratios are great for inclusion, but what has Sundance done to support minority filmmakers attending the festival?
I sat down with John Onga Singaporean composer and multi-instrumentalist for the recent Sundance release, The accidentally fleeing driver.
Jon Ong’s point of view
With 11 years of industry experience, Ong has worked on a host of industry projects including the prestigious Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and BAFTA award winner Paddington.
Although it has toured the local film festival circuit in the past, its first major film festival was the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. He said his experience has been busy, but also extremely rewarding in terms of meeting people from different professions.
Usually in the world of film music you only meet other musicians, maybe a producer, maybe a director,” Ong said. “But to meet the whole team, it was great to be able to chat with them.
He also made a point of mentioning how different the experience was navigating from event to event in winter snow.
I didn’t expect this to affect the decisions you are going to make. After spending some time lamenting Utah’s terrible winter weather, he began to describe an integral part of his experience at a house called The Sunrise Collective.
This organization was formed through a joint effort between 3AD, house of gold, The Asian American Foundation and other multicultural AAPI partners with the goal of spotlighting AAPI individuals in the industry. There were also a host of other organizations representing similar communities of filmmaking excellence, such as The Latinx House, at the festival this year.
Have these places [acting] kind of like a home base was really awesome,” Ong said. They encouraged you to cross-pollinate. People just addressed you as a person, which is basically what we all want.
This year, the festival approached race as something to recognize and celebrate while maintaining the original human intent of the story. From my perspective, it’s about maintaining a balance between nodding to the cultural significance of a character or a filmmaker’s legacy and telling a story that a general audience will relate to. , regardless of race or culture.
Ong said it best The Protagonist of [The Accidental Getaway Driver] is an old asian man. The emotions he feels are not Asian, they are human.
Limited scope
Unfortunately, not everyone is going to watch an indie film that premieres at Sundance. Just as not everyone will want to watch a black-and-white movie, independent movies can be an acquired taste for your average movie buff.
I and many other moviegoers have had awkward conversations with less progressive family members about watching movies featuring minority actors. The mainstream American mainstream will always have preferences about what they want to see and why, but the efforts of independent film festivals shed an inspiring light on growing representation in the film industry and that something is moving forward.
Having a venue like the Sunrise Collective or the Latinx House to celebrate the diversity of filmmakers and their cultural impact is key to properly representing marginalized groups in the industry on and off screen. To fight for progress, people are pushing for these solutions to be implemented on a larger scale.
