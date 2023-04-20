Charlamagne Tha God and Desus Nice will host the daily show





From Leaving Trevor Noah Since The daily show in December 2022, the late night schedule saw a plethora of guest hostsincluding Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans, Roy Wood Jr. and many more. Now, Lenard Charlamagne Tha God McKelvey and Daniel Desus Nice Baker will show off their satirical commentary skills in May and June. Comedy Central recently announced THE breakfast club And Hell of a week the host would pick up the news series starting May 15, with Desus starting June 26. More at VIBE.com Who do you think I’m pissed off the week I’m doing @thedailyshow??? I need all @breakfastclubam and @thebrilliantidiots listeners to get tickets to be in the audience. Who plans NOT to watch???? let’s discuss C Tha God wrote on Instagram announcing his hosting gig. Desus also took to his Instagram to let his fans know he was beyond thrilled to be back on your screens this summer!!!! Shout out to @thedailyshow for letting bicoastal Desus cook [laughing emojis]. The two media gurus have a knack for sharing their own unbalanced comment, as Charlamagne has just completed its final season of Comedy Centrals Hell of a week (formerly known as God’s Honest Truth), and also hosted the MTV2 series Uncommon meaning in the past. As for Desus, he spent two seasons alongside media personality The Kid Mero on their joint talk show Vicelandbefore moving to Showtime in 2019 for their Bodega Boys podcast. Both separate from working together Last year. Now the two will embark on a journey that Trevor Noah left behind. The South African comedian has joined The daily show as host in 2015. Trevor Noah wears a navy suit Related story Trevor Noah leaves The Daily Show after 7 years I realized that after the seven years, my time is up, he said during the last episode of the show with him as host. But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I loved hosting the show. This has been one of my biggest challenges. It has been one of my greatest joys. The story continues THE 38 years old added, I loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty the worst days. We laughed together, we cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time. Trevor Noah Comedy Central also released a statement after his departure which read: We are grateful to Trevor for our incredible partnership over the past seven years. Without a timetable for his departure, were working together on the next steps. As we look to the future, we were excited about the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The daily show as he continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them. Be sure to tune in May 15-18 and June 26-29 to see Charlamagne Tha God and Desus Mero share news from behind The daily show desk. Click here to read the full article.

