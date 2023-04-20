Hollywood’s Attention Is Turning to SHIB Metaverse, Shiba Inu Advisor Reveals





Former Technicolor executive Marcie Jastrow recently hinted that Hollywood is interested in the SHIB Metaverse. Jastrow wrote, “SHIB the Metaverse is the talk of Hollywood and Shibarium can handle it all – we’ve got that Shibarmy” on her Twitter after the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show. Hollywood’s growing attention to the SHIB metaverse will perhaps lead to more interest in SHIB, leading to increased demand and prices. Marcie Jastrow hints at growing Hollywood interest Marcie Jastrow recently shared a tweet highlighting Hollywood’s growing interest in the virtual world. Given her experience as senior vice president of a large international company, Technicolor, known for her work on popular games like Call of Duty, Resident Evil and FIFA, Jastrow’s involvement in the project strengthens her ties. with the entertainment industry. Related Reading: Bitcoin Whales Back in Accumulation Mode, Buy 20,000 BTC Jastrow’s hints have also sparked speculation about A-list celebrities participating in the SHIB Metaverse. Hollywood celebrities are renowned for impacting the space, and their involvement in the Shiba Inu Metaverse could increase its popularity and visibility. Every year the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show brings together media, technology and entertainment experts to discuss the latest trends and technological advancements. Notably, Jastrow revealed the latest development after this year’s show. Hollywood is growing interest Hollywood has constantly kept up with the latest developments as a global center for entertainment. The recent tweet implies that SHIB Metaverse has captured his attention. Hollywood insiders’ growing interest in SHIB Metaverse shows how the entertainment industry has begun to see the promise of augmented reality and blockchain technology. The Shiba Inu team pocketed a important invitation at the beginning of this year because of their innovation and planning capabilities. The invitation was for them to present their revolutionary virtual reality platform (Shib Metaverse Project) at the prestigious 2023 South by Southwest Festival (SXSW)which took place in the city of Austin, Texas. Related Reading: Crypto Futures Sees $236M Liquidations as Bitcoin Plunges to $29,300 The excitement and rumors surrounding Hollywood’s growing interest in the Shib Metaverse were further ignited by the invitation to showcase their virtual reality platform at SXSW. Development of the virtual world Shiba Inus There are very few details available on the planned Shiba Inu virtual environment. However, the team focused on the Metaverse to increase its relevance and appeal to a wider audience. Even the name of the future virtual world platform is still a mystery for now. But RECENT DEVELOPMENTS imply that this information will be made public soon. In a recent blog post, the the team claimed have made notable progress in crucial areas related to the project. The team expressed hope that users will have access to some of the Metaverse hubs by the end of this year based on the progress made so far. Users with access to the Metaverse will be able to build various projects or even choose to play in specific areas of the hub. Featured image from Pixabay and graphic from Tradingview.com

