Hollywood adds ‘extra’ boost to Long Beach’s homeless population • Long Beach Post News

Apparently, the homeless population in the encampments along the Los Angeles River isn’t doing enough homelessness. For that, you need a pro, or at least a slightly compensated Hollywood extra.

An ersatz homeless encampment was set up Wednesday and Thursday along the Los Angeles River in an area just south of the Drake/Chavez soccer field, coincidentally near where city officials and County conducted a sweep of actual homeless encampments just weeks ago by camera crews for an upcoming television series, “On Call.” The series is produced by the tireless and ubiquitous Dick Wolf, creator of several detective series including the “Law & Order” and “FBI” franchises.

“On Call,” a series of 30-minute episodes made for the IMDb TV streaming service, follows a pair of police officers on patrol in Long Beach. Each episode follows the pair of officers as they respond to a radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve an incident.

According to Long Beach Police Department spokesman Richard Mejia, the actual department is not involved with the series other than as an adviser on setting up department divisions and general city information. The show will not use real police vehicles or department uniforms or logos, Mejia said.

The crews employed a cast of extras to play the part of homeless people in an authentic-looking encampment with tents and tarps and the various trappings of the homeless scattered about.

The filming area was surrounded by security, to prevent strangers, including real homeless people, from ruining the scenes and disturbing the authenticity of the set.

City prepares to sweep homeless encampments near LA River

Tim Grobaty is a columnist and opinion editor for the Long Beach Post. You can reach him at 562-714-2116, email [email protected]@grobaty on Twitter and Grobaty on Facebook.

