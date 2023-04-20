Know Before You Go: 2023 Main Street Fest Grand Prairie April 21-23











pinterest Main Street Fest kicks off Friday, April 21 in downtown Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX; April 2023) Main Street Fest, one of the longest running and most popular events on the North Texas spring festival calendar, returns this Friday for a weekend filled with street festival fun. classic streets. From April 21-23, Main Street Fest features a daily lineup of concerts and live entertainment, carnival rides and games, elevated festival food, a beer garden, and arts and crafts vendors . Admission and parking are free. Headlines from the evening on the main stage include North Texas star Tejano Monique Saldivar on Frida; 80s Dance Group Favorites Klymaxx SATURDAY; and Grammy-nominated country artist Jack Ingram on Sunday. Other notable attractions include the Main Street Fest KIDZONE (a perennial festival favorite); an Asian film and arts festival taking place in downtowns Uptown Theater (new this year); and an environmental-themed arts and crafts activity area sponsored by the United States Army Reserve 63d Readiness Division Environmental. Since the event’s debut in 2012, Main Street Fest has consistently attracted over 30,000 spectators. Duane Strawn, Director of Parks, Arts and Recreation for the City of Grand Prairie, said organizers expect an equally large turnout this year. Our concert lineup this year is particularly robust, and our other attractions are stronger than ever, Strawn said. We suggest you arrive as early as possible so that you have plenty of time to enjoy your favorite activities and perhaps discover a new favorite destination at the festival and downtown Grand Prairie. Main Street Fest has received numerous awards from the Texas Festivals and Events Association, Texas Recreation and Parks Society, and DFW media, including Best Festival of the Year and Best Festival in Texas. Learn more about mainstreetfest.com WHO and WHAT:

Main Street Fest 2023, presented by the Grand Prairie Department of Parks, Arts and Recreation WHEN: Friday April 21:

5:00 p.m. midnight Saturday April 22:

10:00 midnight Sunday April 23:

noon 8:00 p.m. OR:

Main Street Fest is located in downtown Grand Prairie, in and around the 200 block of W. Main Street and City Hall. PARKING and OTHER TIPS: Parking is free and located throughout downtown Grand Prairie, including all City of Grand Prairie buildings. Handicapped parking is available at Adair and NW 4th St.

General festival attendance and all entertainment events (including concerts) are free. Cash/plastic is required for carnival rides and games and the purchase of food, drink and arts/crafts. ATMs available on site.

Well-behaved dogs on a leash are permitted on site. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome at Main Street Fest concerts.

Outdoor coolers are not permitted in the festival area. Event staff and city officials (GPPD) will patrol the event area and ask you to remove your cooler or dispose of items inside.

Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted, however, chairs must be low to the ground and have backs at shoulder height.

The event will run rain or shine BUT some activities may be rescheduled or postponed to a later time during the day weather permitting. LEARN MORE: For general information: Follow @mainstreetfest (facebook and instagram) or visit mainstreetfest.com

