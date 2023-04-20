Salman Khan refused to hit Jagapathi Babu during filming, know why





Mumbai: Salman Khan star Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to step out on the eve of Eid. One of the most popular actors in India, Jagapathi Babu stars as the main antagonist in Farhad Samji’s film. As the film is being talked about everywhere, Jagapathi recently revealed in an interview that Salman Khan was initially hesitant to hit it on the sets. Yes, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jagapathi Babu said that Salman makes everything simple. He said that Bhaijaan guides everyone on film sets and no one feels intimidated by him because he doesn’t make you feel that way. The HT report quotes him as saying of Bhaijaan: “He makes things so simple. He guides you. You don’t feel intimidated by him at all because he doesn’t make you feel that way. We were actually supposed to have a fight (stage) but due to covid and dengue we couldn’t, bad luck. “There were no reservations about the role. Bhai wanted me to dye my hair black and look younger. It’s because he has this logic and said I can’t not fight someone older than me. So we had to do that and nothing else. It wasn’t a reservation but something the character needed,” he added. Talking about how he became a part of the film, Jagapathi Babu said that Gunjalkar who is with Salman Khan is a major instrumental in it. He added that he didn’t see much difference between the Southern film and the Bollywood one. He said, I really didn’t find much difference honestly. It was cooler, there was no pressure, such as financial pressure and budget pressure. Everything went well. I cannot generalize and say this for all Bollywood (films) but only for this project. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit the screens on April 21, Friday to mark Eid this year.

