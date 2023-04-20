Meowths Voice Actor Retires From Pokémon Anime Due To Cancer





James Carter Cathcart, the English voice actor for James and Meowth and others in the Pokémon animated series, is stepping down from his roles after 25 years due to cancer. His work on the show will conclude at the end of season 25 of the show, titled Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Serieshis wife Martha Jacobi said Monday. Cathcart was first diagnosed with cancer in late January. According to his wife’s description, the cancer started at the base of his tongue and then spread to both sides of his tongue and to the lymph nodes in his neck. On April 17, Jacobi said on CaringBridge that his tumors did not respond to chemotherapy as expected and that more aggressive treatment was needed. Additionally, he would end his work on the show. Jimmy has decided to step down from adapting scripts and voice dubbing for Pokmon USA, effective at the end of season 25. He’s been on the show since episode 1, so it’s a timely move then as the series moves on to new characters and storylines. , Jacobi said on CaringBridge. Cathcarts voice is a familiar comfort to many who grew up watching the Pokémon series. Since the start of the series, he’s played the recurring roles of two Team Rocket members, the flamboyant James and Meowth, in addition to characters like Professor Oak and other Pokémon. Although he played two of the show’s villains, James and Meowth are a part of the franchise and have become beloved characters as fans watched their antics over the years. Cathcarts’ departure from the series comes at a time of transition for the Pokémon series. In Japan, where the TV series continues to progress, its longtime protagonists, Ash and Pikachu, have already retired and been replaced by two new protagonists: Liko and Roy. Although Ash hung up his hat, it left Team Rocket’s future somewhat uncertain. We saw Team Rocket take off for what we thought was the last time, but then the team made one final comeback in Ash’s final episode. We don’t have confirmation, but so far it looks like a group called the Explorers could be the next new villains.

