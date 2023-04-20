Hometown Eats: Hollywoods Restaurant & Bakery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) – Hollywood is all about bright lights and the latest trends to stay in style.

It’s California. When you say Hollywood to Roanoke, it’s all about flavor and hospitality. Two things that never go out of style.

Rolled out the red carpet at Hollywoods Restaurant and Bakery for this week Hometown Eats.

Our service is excellent. Our attitude is excellent. I just think we have the full package, said Hollywoods Restaurant & Bakery owner Mark Hollywood Henderson.

It’s not a flashy town, but I can guarantee you’ll be the star of Hollywoods Restaurant and Bakery near Williamson Road in Roanoke.

Henderson has been in the restaurant game since 1981. He’s worked every job he can and has always wanted to have his own place.

So in 2002 he took the plunge and opened Wildflower in this space, but knew the name had to change. The first name that came to mind was the nickname his golfing friends gave him in 80s Hollywood. And just like the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, of which there is a piece on the wall, people also make Hollywood a destination.

It’s funny, we’ve built that clientele and we get a lot of regular travelers, which is kind of cool too,” Henderson said.

Depicted on a map of the United States, but travelers aren’t just coast-to-coast, Hollywoods has gone international, making it one of the highest guest-rated restaurants on Trip Advisor.

Were number two out of nearly 400 restaurants in Roanoke, Henderson said.

This is what attracted Laney, Steve and Laney’s young daughter, Sullivan.

We’ve been wanting to come here, been passing by for quite a while, said Laney, who was dining for the first time.

I just heard his best reviews, Steve said for the first time.

Positive reviews and word of mouth from regulars.

There are three people here right now who ate with me from the start, Henderson said.

This is our hangout spot, we come here all the time, Vickie said.

The Hollywood menu is a veritable melting pot of flavors, something Chef Charlie Alden has perfected over his 12 years in this kitchen.

It’s a very eclectic menu. If you can’t find something to eat on this menu, it’s up to you, said Charlie Alden.

This little girl got sweet potato fries, so she was thrilled for those, Laney said.

Chef Charlie took us from Texas with the pork tacos, to Louisiana with a Cajun-style snapper, and ended with a trip to the Low Country for shrimp and grits.

Save room for dessert or bring it home with fresh daily deliveries from On The Rise Bakery, but it’s not just the food; It’s the experience and friendliness of the staff that Mark says has made Hollywood a check mark on Roanoke’s bucket list.

The longevity of the employees we have here and its 275 years. That makes it pretty exciting, Henderson said.

Best food in Roanoke, best service, best restaurant, period, Alden said.

Hollywoods Restaurant and Bakery, a local restaurant where everyone is a star.

Hollywoods Restaurant and Bakery is located at 7770 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019.

