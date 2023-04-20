Movie review: Little Richard biopic celebrates a rock pioneer | Entertainment

The king of rock n’ roll didn’t die at Graceland in 1977. He died just three years ago in Tullahoma, Tennessee, and he never quite got the crown he deserved.
This is the compelling case of Lisa Corts’ documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything, an insightful biography of an unlikely hero who emerged in the buttoned-up era of Eisenhower.
Corts claims Little Richard created the blueprint for the rock icon and has the receipts, tracing her musical and stylistic influences through everyone from the Beatles to David Bowie, Elton John and Lizzo. If there was a king, it was him.
Sorry, y’all. It wasn’t Elvis, notes contributor Billy Porter dryly.
Appropriate for rock royalty, Little Richard was a personal mess. He alternated between flamboyant singer, orgy-attendant and bare-chested, and reserved Christian fundamentalist who declared rock music to be the devil’s music. This film plunges directly into the contradiction.
We leave Richard Penniman’s impoverished home in Macon, Georgia as one of 12 children, earning his minister father’s disapproval for being different and later, of course, approval once his son was making money for his rise as rock’s under-famous architect.
But Corts’ film is also the story of American rock music itself, how transistor radios enabled 1950s teenagers to rebel against the stuffy music of their parents, and how black music been appropriated by white groups. Little Richard arguably suffered the most from his absorbed howl, adopted piano, swept-up androgynous look.
The system didn’t like it,” he said in an old interview. “I wasn’t supposed to be their kids’ hero. Instead, it was covered up and erased by Pat Boone and Elvis.
The film includes new tributes from scholars and fellow artists like Mick Jagger, Nona Hendryx, Nile Rodgers, Tom Jones and director John Waters, who says his pencil-thin mustache is a twisted homage to Little Richard.
Corts delves into Little Richard’s analogy as a meteor arriving on a comet, a quasar, a Big Bang, its DNA everywhere. It celebrates the oddity that one of rock’s greatest pioneers in the pre-Civil Rights era was a black, gay man.
His rise was that rare time in America where you could ingratiate yourself to the general public by exaggerating your homosexuality. But underneath that pompadour and pancake makeup, there was danger to the status quo. Little Richard made music that broke down the walls of segregation and celebrated sex, all kinds of sex.
Take his early hit Tutti Frutti, with his memorable wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom call. It started as a celebration of anal sex. (The first lyrics were Tutti Frutti/Good bootie and If its tight/Its alright.) That’s right: one of rock’s biggest hits started life as what would then have been considered a transgressive record.
A series of two-way hits followed, providing the foundations of rock music: Lucille, Keep A Knockin, Long Tall Sally and Good Golly Miss Molly. That Little Richard could not later feel comfortable in his homosexuality seems like a tragedy.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the movie is how Little Richard constructs his own personality. We learn that he was part of a drag act early on and was influenced by Billy Wright s high pompadour, pencil mustache and thick makeup, as well as left-handed his piano playing style.
To this amalgam he added the piano styles of Ike Turner and the singing characteristics of gospel artists such as Marion Williams, Brother Joe May and Clara Ward. He appropriated all that gumbo, but the filmmakers don’t always make it clear how his borrowing was different from when white acts were later stolen from him.
Along with all that star power, the film is also marred somewhat by the filmmakers’ use of modern performances staged by up-and-coming artists in empty clubs honoring Little Richard, as well as the heavy use of film dust. swirling stars as a graphic pattern, a touch of magical realism that seems unnecessary.
The final third of the film is Little Richard seeking the respect he earned you until his death in 2020. While he, Chuck Berry and Fats Domino are credited with bringing what was once called racing music into the mainstream, Little Richard is still with us: it’s hard not to see him everywhere, from Prince to Harry Styles to Lil Nas X.
Let him have the last word. In the last sequence of the film, Little Richard says he hopes what he has done in his career can spread: just spread the word in the world.