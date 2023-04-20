Bollywood roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Anushka Kaushik, and more…

– Advertisement –

Sonakshi Sinha Plays A Fierce Cop Investigating A Serial Murder In “Dahaad”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen trying out for the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming crime drama series ‘Dahaad’, her look from the series was unveiled on Thursday. The show will mark Sinha’s digital debut and was created by filmmakers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

“Dahaad”, which premiered at the Berlinale International Film Festival and was the first Indian series to achieve this feat, is set to be released on May 12, 2023. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows the under -Inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi) and his colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in a public restroom. At first, the deaths appear to be clear suicides, but as the cases unfold, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

“Dahaad” is directed by Reema Kagti with Ruchika Oberoi and also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 12.

When Sachin Pilgaonkar teased Jaya Bachchan on ‘Satte Pe Satta’ sets

Mumbai– Actor, director, producer, writer and singer Sachin Pilgaonkar recalls teasing Jaya Bachchan on the sets of the movie “Satte Pe Satta” by posing as a secret admirer of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He also talked about Big B’s introverted nature and how long it took him to become part of their mischievous gang.

Sachin said, “Shooting the movie was almost like a picnic for all of us. Initially, Amitabh Bachchan’s introverted personality left us perplexed because you could never guess what mood he was in. But after spending time with our mischievous gang of seven, he began to relax and let his playful side shine.

The 65-year-old actor started out as a child artist in the Marathi film industry, with ‘Ha Majha Marg Ekla’ in 1962, and later went on to work in around 65 films as a child artist. After playing a lead actor in films like “Geet Gaata Chal”, “Balika Badhu”, “Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se” and “Nadiya Ke Paar”, he became a popular face in the entertainment industry. Sachin has also acted, directed and produced television shows, including “Tu Tu Main Main”. He played supporting roles in ‘Trishul’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Avtaar’ and ‘Satte Pe Satta’.

Speaking of his 1982 film, “Satte Pe Satta”, he recalls shooting for the film in Kashmir.

“For the filming, we went to Kashmir, and we all stayed in a hotel while Bachchan ji stayed with his family in the luxurious hotel. But he often came by our hotel after work and stayed up late at night, s fun with us. We used to tease Jaya ji by calling him and pretending to be a secret admirer of Amit ji and hanging out with him. But she knew it was me and had the used to say, ‘OK, keep it with you,'” he added.

Sachin Pilgaonkar will be seen gracing ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with his wife and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and daughter Shriya.

“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

“I felt the presence of Irrfan sir”, says Anushka Kaushik during the filming of “Garmi”

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Kaushik, who was seen in “Ghar Waapasi” and “Thar,” talked about her work in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Garmi” and shared her experience filming in Bhopal and Varanasi for the web series. She remembered staying at the same hotel where the late actor Irrfan Khan had stayed.

Anushka said: “When I heard about ‘Garmi’, I didn’t know it would be in the line of the critically acclaimed film by Tigmanshu sir ‘Haasil’ or I would like to call it Haasil 2.0. When i learned that i was staying in the same hotel where the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan had stayed during the filming of ‘Haasil’, i was really excited and with joy, i thought i would sleep on almost any bed because that Monsieur Irrfan had come here!

“While my dream of sharing screen space with him is not realized, the fact that we shot ‘Garmi’ in the same locations where Sir Irrfan shot ‘Haasil’ such as the same hallway, the university from Allahabad etc. was quite surreal. The visuals were so vivid that I felt Mr. Irrfan’s presence there. We were lucky to be part of ‘Garmi’,” Anushka added.

Talking about his experience working with Tigmanshu, Anushka told an interesting anecdote: “Tigmanshu sir was an institution. My experience working with him was completely different from working with other filmmakers, because I’ve never seen a filmmaker make his actors do acting exercises on set, just to put them at ease and give them a good feeling.

Anushka also features in Arbaaz Khan’s “Patna Shukla” alongside actors like Raveena Tandon and the late Satish Kaushik.

Big B, SRK and Aamir join other Bollywood celebrities in mourning the death of Pam Chopra

Mumbai– An array of Bollywood celebrities gathered throughout Wednesday to mourn the death of producer-singer-writer Pamela Chopra, who was also the wife and trust of famed filmmaker Yash Chopra, founder of Yash Raj Films.

After being cremated on Thursday morning, members of the Hindi film fraternity headed to the Chopra mansion in the Juhu-Tara Road area of ​​Mumbai to pay their respects to the deceased soul.

Among the industry stalwarts who came calling were Amitabh Bachchan, whose association with the Chopras dates back to the days of the blockbuster ‘Deewar’, followed by son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, who came with his son Aryan, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Shabana Azmi. They were all received by Yash and Pamela Chopra’s youngest son, Uday Chopra.

SRK recently delivered the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ for YRF, just like he did with ‘Darr’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, for which Pamela Chopra sang the number ‘Ichak Dana’. Her DDLJ co-star Kajol, who is Rani Mukherji’s first cousin Yash and Pamela Chopra’s stepdaughter.

Out of respect for Pamela Chopra, Salman Khan has canceled the special preview screening of “Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan,” which is set to hit the big screen on Friday.

Other film fraternity members who visited Chopra’s home and paid their respects include Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Neil Nitin Mukesh and composer Salim. Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, who worked on YRF productions such as ‘Fanaa’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ and ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Pamela Chopra had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai two weeks ago due to an age-related illness. She was reportedly put on a ventilator by doctors, but her health deteriorated. (IANS)