Inside actor Gal Gadot’s living room, Schindler’s List survivor inspires generations

wonder woman Star Gal Gadot opened her Los Angeles home to friends and family earlier this week to commemorate Yom HaShoah by hosting an intimate conversation with Holocaust survivor Celina Biniaz, the youngest woman on the famed list of ‘Oskar Schindlers.

As the evening sky deepened above the twinkling lights of Los Angeles visible through floor-to-ceiling windows behind her, Celina, 91, told a group spread across sofas, chairs and rugs in the Gadots living room how she and her family survived. the Krakow ghetto, Nazi labor camps and Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp before being rescued by Oskar Schindler, the German businessman who saved over 1,000 Jews from the Holocaust.

The 50 guests at the Gadots house included many children, as well as actors Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher and Harvey Keitel, and wonder woman director Patty Jenkins. Award-winning Israeli composer Tomer Adaddi led the band in the song.

Celina engaged in conversation with guests and Gadot, an Israeli actor whose grandfather was sent to Auschwitz at age 13 and was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust.

Hearing her testimony of the horrors she and her family have been through and seeing the strong and inspiring woman she has become left no dry eyes in the room, Gadot wrote in an Instagram post.

The remarkable program was a Zikaron BaSalon event. Zikaron BaSalon is a grassroots initiative based in Israel that brings experiences of Holocaust survivors into homes and common spaces around the world. The USC Shoah Foundation partnered with Zikaron BaSalon to create intimate gatherings centered around recorded Holocaust testimonies and was instrumental in connecting Gadot with Biniaz, a longtime friend of the USC Shoah Foundation. Biniaz and her mother, Phyllis Karp, recorded testimony for the USC Shoah Foundations Visual History Archive in 1996.

For many years after the war, Celina was reluctant to share her story because she feared no one could understand what she had been through. That changed in 1994, when Steven Spielberg brought Oskar Schindler’s story to the screen with Schindlers List and created Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, which later became USC Shoah Foundation.

Celina often says that Oskar Schindler gave me life, but Steven Spielberg gave me a voice.

Some of Celinas’ testimonials were included as an extra feature on a DVD release of Schindler’s List, to help fight Holocaust denial.

At a gala celebrating the 20th anniversary of the USC Shoah Foundation, where President Barack Obama was honored, Spielberg recognized Celina as a living symbol of why he created the Visual History Archive.

Since she began sharing her story nearly 30 years ago, Celina, a retired special education teacher, has continued to speak to audiences across the country. And in 2022 she published her biography, Saved by Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz, written by William B. Friedricks.

Saved by Schindler takes the reader from Celina’s happy childhood to the turbulent years of World War II and her postwar life in the United States, where Celina’s family settled in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from school, became a teacher, and lived in New York State with her husband and two children. She now lives in Camarillo, California.

Celina Karp was eight years old when Germany invaded Poland and Nazi troops overran her hometown of Krakow in 1939.

Prior to World War II, Irvin and Phyllis Karp had both worked as accountants and maintained a comfortable middle-class lifestyle in their predominantly non-Jewish neighborhood of Krakow.

According to Celina, the German invasion marked the beginning of a totally unstable life. Celinas’ school was closed, and as general fear took hold in the neighborhood, her parents began selling off their valuables. In March 1941, German authorities forced the Karpes and about 16,000 other Jews into what became known as the Krakow Ghetto.

Before the war, Irvin had worked for a clothing factory which, in 1940, was taken over by the Austrian businessman Julius Madritsch, who Saved by Schindler Celina describes as an exceptionally decent human being.

Madritsch continued to employ Irvin at the factory and later brought Phyllis on board, which gave the Karps additional resources and a measure of protection against expulsion.

Irvin and Phyllis were able to bribe a neighbor in the Krakow ghetto to add two years to Celina’s age and thus receive a blue card permit to join her parents at the Madritsch factory during the working day. Celina began sewing uniforms as she had done all her life, her mother Phyllis noted in her own testimony from the USC Shoah Foundation Visual History Archive (VHA).

In 1943, the Nazis liquidated the Krakow ghetto, killing thousands of Jews and sending thousands more to almost certain death in concentration camps. The Karps were transported to nearby Plaszow concentration camp, where they were forced to live in the camp barracks but were able to continue working in the relative safety of the Madritsch factory. In late 1944, as the war drew to a close, Oskar Schindler came on the scene with a proposal that would change Celina’s life forever.

She described the fateful day in her 1996 testimony.

It was around this time that Schindler came to Madritsch and made him a proposal. [Schindler] said I was taking my people to Czechoslovakia. Why not re-establish a factory in Czechoslovakia? Madritsch said he didn’t want to, that he had had enough of it all. But then Schindler said I was making a list of people I was taking with me, and because we’re friends, I want you to give me some names of your people. And that’s how we ended up on Schindler’s List. And that’s how we survived.

But although they ended up on Schindler’s List, the Karp family’s ordeal was far from over.

Celina’s father, Irvin, was sent to Schindler’s new factory in Brnnlitz, now Czechoslovakia. In the chaos and confusion caused by Russia’s rapid military advance, the transport Schindler had arranged for the women on his list, including Celina and Phyllis, instead took them to Auschwitz.

In her VHA testimony, Celina describes their arrival at the concentration camp:

we ended up in Auschwitz in the middle of the night. It was a horrible experience. The smell of burning flesh, orders being shouted, not knowing where to go, music playing, slush, mud on the road. The Germans were barking at us. ‘Get out’, ‘Get out’, ‘Get out’ of the cattle cars [suddenly] realizing where we were. And, you know, the fear that this is the end.

Celina and her mother were then forced to undress.

They pushed us into the shower room and we didn’t know what to expect, if we were going to have gas or if they were going to have water. It was a horrible experience. When the water finally came, it was like we couldn’t believe it, she said in her testimony.

In Saved by Schindler, Friedricks describes the moment Dr. Josef Mengele, known as the Angel of Death, directed Celina to the left, toward the gas chamber.

But then, for some reason, Mengele reconsidered and ordered those designated for death to parade before him a second time. When it was Celina’s turn to walk past Mengele again, she stopped, looked at him with tears in her eyes, and said in German, Lassen Sie mich (Let me go). Remarkably, Mengele directed her to the right and she gathered her clothes and ran out of the building sobbing uncontrollably.

About five weeks after Celina’s arrival, Oskar Schindler arrived at Auschwitz to secure the release of the women on his list who had been sent there by mistake. Celina and her mother were transported to Brnnlitz, where Celina lived and worked at the Schindlers factory. On May 7, 1945, Russian soldiers liberated the region and Celina, then almost 14 years old, finally tasted true freedom.

Oskar Schindler and Julius Madritsch were later recognized by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations in honor of how they risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

During the event at Gal Gadots, Biniaz emphasized the power of every individual to do good. As Gadot wrote in his article:

At the end of her testimony, Celina looked at me and said: Life is like what you said in your wonder woman Movieonly love can save the world, and this moment will stay with me forever.

Saved by Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz can be found in bookstores and on line.